New Classy Kids Club Is First to Help Restaurants Promote Family Fun

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2011 --The Family Hospitality Group (http://familyhospitality.com), the industry innovator that created the fastest-growing crayon market segment with its patented triangular crayons and that has introduced numerous other popular, kid-friendly activities for leading family restaurants and chains, announces the launch of a game-changing development. The Classy Kids Club™ is the newest and most effective way yet for restaurants to engage with kids and families.



The Classy Kids Club™ was built on the proven capability of adult loyalty systems, but specifically tailored to enable kids, for the first time, to earn rewards for themselves and their family. As a technology and service offering that any business can participate in, the new service is a replacement for elementary birthday email clubs and punch cards, and offers customizable branding for participating restaurants and other businesses. The software allows bonus points to be earned for such things as selecting healthy menu items and demonstrating good behavior while dining out (or in church service, etc.). Points can also be earned for good grades, participating in an activity or event, or trying a new menu item. The points can then be redeemed at the participating restaurant for food purchases or other special gifts. The possibilities are endless, and rewards can be made low- or no-cost, yet still substantially increase the branding as a fun place for families.



“There are many loyalty system options for adult customers, and they obviously work, but until now, there hasn’t been a service like this, ready for businesses to implement for kids,” explains A.J. Mesalic of the Family Hospitality Group. “Our system is built specifically so that kids can feel the glow of VIP membership and be rewarded for making good choices. The Classy Kids Club™ helps any enterprise improve their family-friendly reputation while driving repeat business. It’s great for kids, families, and businesses.”



With the Classy Kids Club, a family’s choices can now be influenced in a relevant and mutually beneficial way. Participating businesses will be clearly recognized as a fun, kid-friendly place, while promoting good choices and instilling a sense of pride and brand affinity among its junior customer base. The results are an immediate and sustained increase in revenue through long-term customer loyalty. An optional adult loyalty system is also available from the company. When used as a single platform, the restaurant can tie together marketing efforts for all age demographics.



The Club is currently only available at select beta test customer sites until full availability in the upcoming months. If your company wants to offer kids membership in your own Classy Kids Club™, visit http://familyhospitality.com or contact the Family Hospitality Group directly at clubmgmt(at)familyhospitality.com for more information.