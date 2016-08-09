Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Woodland Park is now home to a unique type of workspace facility called Basecamp WP. Basecamp WP – Your Mountain Office – located in the Gold Hill shopping plaza at 701 Gold Hill Place, Suite 204, provides co-working office accommodations to meet the needs of local business people who require a safe, accessible, affordable office space that is always available, has excellent internet access, and is unencumbered by long-term leases agreements. Although similar facilities exist in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas, Basecamp WP is unique in Teller County.



Basecamp WP provides a bright, modern office space, including excellent Wifi, copier, conference rooms, coffee, podcasting equipment, and other work amenities with 24/7 access. After a $25 registration setup, members are welcome to use the facility anytime for $15 per day or memberships for part time use - 2 days per week (10 days/mo) for $120 per month, and unlimited access for only $220 per month (upon approved membership).



"We value the power and importance of small business entrepreneurs in our community and wanted to create an environment where they could work productively on their endeavors without having to leave our beautiful mountain town," said Basecamp founder Ed Shirk.



Basecamp has a members' covenant that must be affirmed upon registration to insure co-workers will have an environment that promotes small business and entrepreneurship. Confidentiality is expected among members and they must agree not to solicit each other for business purposes and maintain a collaborative spirit.



"The purpose of a members' covenant is to set up a mutually beneficial understanding of how members will treat each other while working together at Basecamp," explained Shirk. "It is easily understood that all of us have different needs with respect to our environment while working – some like background noise, some require absolute quiet, for example. An effort has been made to offer a number of different types of work spaces, as well as safety and comfort of a well-maintained building and parking area with 24/7 office access to help meet each person's expectations."



"We believe people come to this part of the country for its beauty, tranquility and offerings of outdoor adventure. Since many people work from home or have the ability to work from anywhere there is phone and internet access, we offer you a place to work without having to travel far from home" continued Shirk.



Local business people who would need more information or would like to become a member should contact Ed Shirk at 719-650-7782.



CALENDAR NOTE: The public is invited to Basecamp's Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Tuesday, SEPT 6th at 4pm.



About Basecamp

Basecamp is located in the Gold Hill shopping center directly across from Wendy's at 701 Gold Hill Place, Suite 204. For more information, visit us on the web at www.basecampwp.com or call 719-650-7782.



About Perini & Associates

Perini & Associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719-651-5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.