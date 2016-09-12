New Collectible Back to the Future Part II Levitating Miniature Hoverboards Benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Now Available via Indigogo

Killen, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --BacktotheFuture.com—the official Back to the Future™ Trilogy website, has announced its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com for 1:8 scale miniature replicas of Back to the Future Part II's Hoverboards, with a portion of the proceeds designated to benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. The world's smallest levitating Hoverboards are developed by NeoLev® Technologies, LLC through a licensing agreement with Universal Partnerships & Licensing.



BacktotheFuture.com partnered with NeoLev® for exclusive distribution of their Limited Edition Signature Series. Sporting laser-engraved signatures of actor Michael J. Fox, and filmmakers Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis — co-creators of the Back to the Future Trilogy, the Signature Series also includes an exclusive "Glow-in-the-Dark" optional undercarriage decal for the miniature replica of Marty McFly's Hoverboard as depicted in the 1989 sequel Back to the Future Part II. The Signature Edition series is strictly limited to a production quantity of 2,015 laser-engraved individually-numbered units, with 10% of the proceeds of each unit sold earmarked specifically to benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



The NeoLev® Back to the Future Part II 1:8 Scale Hoverboard with 8" Half Pipe Base operates on the principle of magnetic repulsion. A clear acrylic base contains an anisotropic rubber magnet (aka, "track') which creates a repulsive force against the embedded anisotropic magnets in the board allowing for levitation at a height proportional to that depicted in the movie. The 3¼-inch long board (fingerboard) hovers at ½-inch! The track has a slight bend akin to a half pipe allowing the board to move forward and aft along with unique recoil characteristics when pressed down. Wheels not Included.



"NeoLev's miniature Hoverboards continue to truly capture the spirit of what we imagined in our films," says Bob Gale, Back to the Future screenwriter and producer.



NeoLev® Technologies has consulted with Mr. Gale—as well as BacktotheFuture.com's Stephen Clark, to ensure continued product accuracy on their latest levitating Hoverboards in a miniature scale. These Back to the Future™ 1:8 Scale Limited Edition Hoverboards with laser-etched Michael J. Fox and filmmaker signatures can now be ordered on Indiegogo.com, and some additional Back to the Future™ swag can be selected as perks! With 10% of the proceeds from each sale going to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the future is now! Visit http://www.indiegogo.com/at/backtothefuturehoverboard to support this campaign before you're OUTATIME…



About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $600 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit www.MichaelJFox.org.



About NeoLev Technologies

The NeoLev® Board technology uses diamagnetic levitation which is one method for magnetic suspension without the use of control devices, electromagnets, moving parts or materials requiring sub-freezing temperatures. Popular culture and science fiction enthusiasts have portrayed hovering vehicles in Hollywood movies and books, yet actual or scale models which levitate in place and move around haven't existed for the masses—until now! NeoLev® is the first to really get fun off the ground—literally. The NeoLev® team has evolved from an inventor tinkering in his garage into a talented team of engineers, designers, social media experts, consultants, and suppliers dedicated to the research, development and manufacturing of the NeoLev® Board and its technologies. For more information, visit www.NeoLevTech.com.



About Back to the Future™ Part II

Getting back was only the beginning as the most spectacular time-travel adventure ever continues in Back to the Future™ Part II - the sequel that proves lightning can strike twice. Picking up precisely where they left off, Marty and Doc launch themselves to the year 2015 to fine-tune the future and inadvertently disrupt the space time continuum. Now, their only chance to fix the present is by going back to 1955 all over again before it is too late. From the Academy Award-winning filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg, Back to the Future™ Part II is part of one of the most successful trilogies ever and is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time. For more information, visit www.BacktotheFuture.com.



About Universal Partnerships & Licensing

Universal Partnerships & Licensing (UP&L) oversees NBCUniversal's consumer product and digital licensing for Universal Pictures, NBC Television, Focus Features and Sprout Channel. This dedicated division is also responsible for film, home entertainment and television promotions. UP&L is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.