New Collection of Fabulous, Handcrafted Earrings Now Featured at Hila Alon Studio

There may be a lot of choices out there when it comes to beautiful pieces of jewelry, but some pieces are more beautiful than most- especially if they were designed with careful thought and meticulous attention to detail. This is undoubtedly one thing that distinguishes the jewelry from Hila Alon Studio, as each piece is delicately made with only the best materials. Today, Hila Alon Studio stands out again with its newest collection of fabulous earrings, all handmade and with great prices to boot.



Many jewelry designers have an innate sense of what is beautiful and pleasing to the eye, and there is no doubt that they appreciate all the stunning things found in nature. Jewelry pieces made with a lot of care and love are what Hila Alon Studio is all about. It has grown into a highly-established source of beautiful pieces of jewelry that are second to none from a small studio designing pieces for friends and loved ones.



Today, the Hila Alon Studio collection is enhanced further with even more jewelry pieces, especially when it comes to earrings. The earrings featured at Hila Alon Studio are a perfect example of Hila Alon's creativity and love for jewelry, and the designer herself designs and crafts jewelry with a unique connection to memories and valuable experiences, natural beauty, and love. For Hila Alon, jewelry should have an exceptional flow and softness, and each piece made by the jeweler uses ancient, tried and tested techniques. The process of creating jewelry involves stamping, sewing, carving, melting, and more, with the resulting piece becoming a magnificent creation anyone would be proud to wear and own.



The earrings at Hila Alon Studio are a sight to behold, far removed from other pieces available commercially. Each piece is uniquely handcrafted, which adds even more to its great appeal. One such example is the simple but beautiful pair of hoops and flower earrings, with the piece inspired by tulips. The diameter of the hoop is 14.5mm, while the pendant's size is from 14 - 17mm, and customers can choose it in either 925 silver or 24ct gold plated with a matte finish. There are other earrings now showcased at the site, and customers can take their pick and choose the best jewelry that complements their style and personality.



About Hila Alon Studio

Hila Alon Studio has already made its mark as a well-respected jewelry designer and source of a whole range of jewelry, from earrings to necklaces to pendants and more. The studio has creativity at its core, and it brings forth an entirely gorgeous and unique collection of jewelry suited to anyone's taste. For the first glimpse at what this jewelry studio has to offer, visit the website.