New Collection of Shower Enclosures and Cubicles Now Featured at Bathroom City at the Best Prices

Tyseley, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2022 --At Bathroom City, customer satisfaction is always a priority – and it is evident in the latest selection of goods and items available on the site, including the newest shower enclosure and cubicle selection. Those who are looking for an extraordinary enclosure can surely find what they are seeking at Bathroom City, where the range features nothing less than the latest shower enclosures, including quadrant shower enclosures, sliding shower doors, reduced height shower doors, wet room shower units, and bi-folding square shower enclosures.



The bathroom of today indeed serves more than your usual function – in fact, it is now seen as an extension of one's living space, and as such, it deserves every comfort and luxury imaginable. As a result, the bathrooms one regularly sees nowadays – especially the ones featured at some boutique hotels and resorts – are now entirely possible, and they don't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, some places specialise in the best and latest bathroom elements and accessories, making sure that today's customers can take advantage of the most affordable prices as well – starting with none other than Bathroom City.



Bathroom City is already renowned for its vast, exciting showroom, which is open seven days a week to cater to the majority of customers in the West Midlands – at the showroom, customers can see almost a thousand items on display and choose from some of the best-known brands in the UK and Europe.



But in addition to the showroom, Bathroom City has an online shop – a veritable treasure trove of items showcased at its online store. And today, anyone seeking shower enclosures of all kinds can readily find them at Bathroom City – and the collection does not disappoint. There are tonnes of shower enclosures and cubicles all ready and in stock at Bathroom City, and what's more, they come with ready discounts as well. Bathroom City has it all – from hinged enclosures to pivot shower doors, sliding shower doors to walk-in showers and large showers, and more. Bathroom City even has black shower enclosures that are the epitome of elegance starting from £537 and stylish quadrant shower enclosures starting from £549. With the most varied selection now available online, it's easy for customers to find just what they need.



About Bathroom City

Bathroom City again proves that customer satisfaction and service are a priority with its latest acquisitions, and the discounts on the website prove that a beautiful bathroom doesn't come with a hefty price tag. Bathroom City has everything from bathroom furniture to bathroom suites and from baths to shower enclosures and vanity units, toilets, basins, and taps. To check out the latest range and discounts available at Bathroom City, visit the site.