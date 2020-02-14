New Columbus Restaurant & Lounge Serves Tapas, Wine, and Cocktails

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --Fireproof Restaurant & Lounge is a relative newcomer to the food scene in Columbus, Ohio, but it is quickly becoming a favorite. Located in the Short North section of Columbus, Fireproof serves tapas style dishes with a global influence, serving foods from different cultures. They also offer a globally influenced wine list, with plenty of options by the glass or the bottle.



Aside from their extensive wine list, Fireproof Restaurant & Lounge serves an assortment of local and global beers, as well as innovative cocktails. The dimly lit, refined space is perfect for tasting wines and trying different tapas. The tapas have a Spanish influence, but stray from traditional Spanish tapas to include a wider range of tastes and a global perspective on small plate style dishes.



Since its opening in 2019, Fireproof has quickly become a popular location for diners in Columbus. The shareable dinner menu appeals to groups looking to try an assortment of dishes, the wine list draws in wine connoisseurs, and the cocktails come in exciting and unusual flavors and presentations. Fireproof is open to guests looking for drinks and snacks, a full dinner, happy hour, and even weekend brunch.



"We hope our menu gives customers a chance to try new foods and share plates family-style" says Renee, a rep for the company. "Our menu was designed to encourage sharing, and the global influences give guests a chance to try something they've never tasted before. Dinner at Fireproof is meant to be an upscale, but relaxed and never rushed experience."



About Fireproof Restaurant & Lounge

Fireproof Restaurant & Lounge

1026 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201

614-706-4425

https://fireproofcolumbus.com/