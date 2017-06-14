New Commemorative Liberty Silver Medal Released This June

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Own this unique 2017-P 225th Anniversary American Liberty Silver Medal today!



The US Mint marks its 225th anniversary by proudly introducing the astounding 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Medal, available on June 14, 2017. This special edition silver piece is a medal counterpart of the unique 2017-W 1 oz. $100 American Liberty High Relief Proof Gold Coin which bears an exclusive modern rendition of Lady Liberty. The brand-new silver medal will be produced from .999 fine silver in proof finish at the mint's Philadelphia facility, having a weight of 1 troy ounce.



Since the establishment of the United States Mint 225 years ago, various emblematic figures of Lady Liberty have graced the Nation's beloved coins and medals. This superb piece, just like its gold coin equivalent, showcases a modern representation of this iconic American figure that symbolizes freedom and equality - values set forth in the Declaration of Independence of the United States.



The obverse displays the stunning profile image of Lady Liberty, first time featured as an African-American woman, wearing a crown of stars and framed by the inscriptions "Liberty", "1792", and "2017". The reverse depicts a fearless and powerful flying eagle as looking towards an opportunity and being highly determined to attain it, surrounded by the engraving "United States of America" and the "P" mintmark.



Each issue of this gorgeous proof silver medal will be hand packaged in a delicate, black matte presentation case, along with a booklet containing detailed information about the evolution of this precious American symbol. However, Bullion Exchanges also offers PCGS and NGC certified 2017 Liberty Silver Medals.



This astonishing piece is the first silver medal from the five 2017 American Liberty silver medals to be issued by the US Mint this year, which will be offered in two product options. The other four medals will be part of the second product - a commemorative set with each medal carrying the same design, but a different finish and mintmark: 2017-P Reverse Proof, 2017-S Proof, 2017-W Enhanced Uncirculated and 2017-D Uncirculated. Their examples have been exhibited by the mint at the end of March at the Whitman Baltimore Expo.



Get this special 2017-P 225th Anniversary American Liberty Silver Medal from Bullion Exchanges!



Bullion Exchanges is one of the largest and most trusted precious metal retailers located in Manhattan's Diamond District Area. We are also one of the biggest online bullion dealers with a large selection of high-quality precious metals products, including this exclusive commemorative 2017-P 225th Anniversary American Liberty Silver Medal.



