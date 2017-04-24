New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Many people struggle between having a well stocked kitchen and a kitchen that's just a bit too crowded with extra kitchenware to comfortably get things done. One essential kitchen product, notorious for taking up too much counter or closet space is the vegetable spiralizer. Fortunately, kitchen product innovators WonderEsque pride themselves on listening to customer concerns and are answering the call in a fun and functional way with the launch of the new WonderEsque Tri Blade Spiralizer. The new product not only makes perfect vegetable spirals of all kinds, but also easily comes apart into multiple pieces for simple storage. Customers couldn't be happier with the news.



"We're really passionate about our new veggie spiralizer model," commented Nicole Smith, WonderEsque spokesperson. "It works amazingly well, which is the most important thing, but being able to break down for easier storage is a real plus for many of our customers. No one likes too much clutter, especially if it's a smaller kitchen, and we are glad we can help."



The new WonderEsque Tri Blade Spiralizer is a full 40% smaller than the traditional spiralizer, while not losing any functionality. By breaking into smaller parts it not only makes storage easier, but also makes it simpler to clean thoroughly. Taking the new spiralizer on the road is now also simple, when it's broken down; a big plus for parents who want to make sure a quick, healthy meal is always an option for the kids.



Not surprisingly, customers have been quick to endorse the new product.



Joy Baldreen, recently said in a five star review, "Okay, let's face it. I chose the WonderEsque Spiralizer Tri Blade because I wanted a Spiralizer and this one was pretty! What it does, though, is short of amazing. I am doing the Whole 30 lifestyle change and I use my Spiralizer for just about everything. I love the way it makes sweet potato strings because until the spiralizer, I was not a big sweet potato fan. I have used it for apples toppers, carrots, zucchini spirals, and even made my own broccolini salad. There are a few different types of spiralizers, but this one is easy to clean, the blades store in the side, and it fits nicely on the counter when in use and has a suction handle that keeps it from moving when using. It is also not so large that I can now throw it in my bag when I travel and spend weeks in hotels. This has been my best Amazon purchase to date!"



For more information about the revolutionary new spiralizer, be sure to visit www.amazon.com/dp/B019Y34GEY.



About WonderEsque

WonderEsque was founded in 2015 and from its inception, has been driven by a personal obsession of their founders to make their customers' life "WonderEsque." Their products are edgy, influential, innovative in their field and more importantly, strive to give customers a happy-feet-good-feeling.



