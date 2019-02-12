New Company Aims to Take Market Share of Airport Customers from Uber, Lyft

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2019 --On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray is plotting a course in which he sees more travelers riding shuttle buses provided by licensed parking facilities near the airport. Instead of booking an Uber or Lyft, the serial entrepreneur sees travelers taking the shuttle after parking their cars, all the while saving money at the same time.



Ever since ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft have been allowed to operate at some of the busiest airports in the country, more travelers have chosen to leave their cars at home. Many hoped that ride-sharing companies would help ease traffic congestion. But traffic conditions continue to worsen and travelers are now paying more than ever to park at the airport garages.



"Something has to change," said Murray. "We believe that any transaction should be a win-win for all parties involved. Unfortunately, in both parking and transportation, the public has been on the losing end."



"Stories of paying a hundred dollars for parking or booking a ride-sharing service to the airport is, sadly, no longer uncommon. How does the public win with that kind of price?"



Murray pointed out that flying is less expensive than ever in history and yet the systems to get travelers to the airport and on the plane have yet to follow suit. On the contrary, prices have been steadily increasing. If airports are not increasing their parking fees every few years, which has not been the case, then travelers are slapped with surge-pricing fees.



Murray's solution to both is simple and catching on—unbranded near-airport parking spaces.



Teaming up with former National Parking Association chairman Brett Harwood, Murray established NOSON Inc., the parent company of On Air Parking, in 2016 after discovering people were searching for parking in a prior business venture.



Seeing the opportunity, Murray struck partnerships with the best-reviewed parking facilities in the country to sell their parking inventory at 'ridiculously cheap' prices. Nearly three years later since NOSON launched its minimum viable product, the Weebly-powered Top Airport Parking, the company has a growing presence served by On Air Parking in at least two dozen airports. One of its biggest markets is the Denver Airport where the company sells Denver Airport parking for $3.99 a day.



"We didn't just rebrand Top Airport Parking with a new name or logo," Murray said, adding that On Air Parking had its official launch only late last year.



"We made the entire process better. Now our travelers can book, modify, or cancel their parking reservation on our web app. They can also see their past, current, and upcoming reservations."



The unbranded parking deals come with a free complimentary shuttle to bring travelers to the airport and back upon their return. To further encourage travelers to purchase, the parking deals may be cancelled any time.



Unlike SpotHero, which operates a similar parking reservation service nationwide, On Air Parking has chosen to dominate the airport parking vertical in the meantime. The company, however, has moved into city parking with initial launches in New Jersey and New York City, and cruise port parking with three markets in Florida.



The company sells all their parking deals unbranded to give them at rock-bottom prices to the delight of travelers. Sales quickly surpassed the $1 million mark last year and is projected to double as the company launches in more airports across the country.



When asked about the future of cars and parking once autonomous vehicles rule the road, Murray said, "We've yet to see whether self-driving cars will relieve or worsen traffic conditions so I don't know. But what I do know is that travelers are searching for affordable parking and transportation options right now, which we are more than happy to give."



