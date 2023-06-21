New Company Helps Organizations Achieve Value from Cloud Transformations

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2023 --A new firm, Root Velocity Partners LLC, helps companies design, execute, and manage cloud transformation initiatives with a model that helps decrease time to realized benefits.



Executives responsible for cloud transformation initiatives often experience challenges in the time it takes to achieve expected value. Root Velocity Partners (RVP) helps executives overcome friction and lead with confidence through clear ROI and alignment, speed to value, and a smart approach to moving applications to the cloud and optimizing the new infrastructure.



The company was founded and is led by Sharalyn Root, who has over 25 years of global digital transformation experience and has led professional services teams of 100+ resources. Root leads a diverse group of business experts and cloud technologists with extensive experience advising C-Suite executives, providing clarity to critical problems, and delivering strategic approaches to scalable and sustainable solutions.



"I've seen so many executives working against organizational and technical barriers that slow or stall their achievement of business case benefits of cloud initiatives," said Root. "We help clear the path toward value and deliver an approach to maintain momentum, which requires a unique combination of organizational dynamics and technical excellence. We're like a secret weapon for these executives."



RVP applies three key strategies when helping companies with their cloud transformations.



- Digital Transformation Enablement helps the C-Suite drive digital transformations with confidence. It provides organizational and team alignment, a clear strategy, mitigation of unexpected challenges, and ongoing oversight to help deliver value.



- Cloud Delivery helps ensure secure and compliant speed to value with a solid and scalable cloud architecture, automation for efficient delivery to help improve adoption, and ongoing monitoring and optimization to help control infrastructure spend.



- Application Modernization provides a thorough analysis of application code and helps companies address technical debt in legacy applications by balancing the cost/benefit of tech-debt reduction.



RVP is committed to helping companies transform their business and accelerate speed to value. The company offers a free consultation to help companies assess their needs and determine the best way to increase the velocity of their cloud transformations. Contact RVP today to learn more about how the company can help you transform your business.



About Root Velocity Partners LLC

Root Velocity Partners (https://rootvelocity.com), founded and led by Sharalyn Root, is a diverse group of business experts and cloud technologists with extensive experience advising C-Suite executives, providing clarity to critical problems, and offering strategic approaches to scalable and sustainable solutions. They help companies build teams with the right skills and the right processes to help deliver digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and sustainably.