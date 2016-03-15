New Company Image and Branding - Ryno Resumes

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Ryno Resumes, a locally owned business that focuses on crafting and refining top-grade professional resumes for clients ranging from college to corporate executives, this week officially launched their new, eye-catching logo featuring the unique tagline, "Supercharge your Resume." A one-stop-shop for all professional and LinkedIn resumes requirements, Ryno Resumes accepts customized resume orders, resume writing, and even performs free job searching assistance.



"Our number one priority at Ryno Resumes to help our clients land their dream job or college acceptance," said Ryan Winner, Founder and Owner of Ryno Resumes. "It's important to us that our logo reflects the virtues we embody as a company, including equality of clients, inclusion, and acceptance."



Ryno Resumes offers entry/college grad, mid-career level, Executive level, entry level with LinkedIn Profile Optimization, mid-career level LinkedIn, and Executive level LinkedIn resume creation and refinement. They have worked with clients from every background, industry, and career level in the St. Louis Missouri region and beyond.



"In a world that focuses so heavily on technicalities and perfection today, it's beyond important to have an expertly crafted resume when you go in for a job interview," said Ryan Winner. "If your resume doesn't stand out against the competition, employers will toss it aside for one that does. We can't stress enough how crucial resumes are in the grad school/career advancement process. We welcome any and all clients are our all-inclusive resume business, and encourage you to spread the word to friends and family of our services and commitment."



About Ryno Resumes

Unlimited revisions, free job searching assistance, LinkedIn consultancy, and proven increased interview turnaround are all included with Ryno Resumes.



Ryno Resumes new and improved business logo is now available for viewing on their website. For more information, or to signup for Ryno Resumes vital career and business refinement services, visit: Ryno Resumes.



