New Company Serves Bloggers from Hobbyists to Corporate Giants

Rosemount, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2007 -- High-powered corporate bloggers and individual hobbyists alike will find it easier to unleash the full power of the medium with the launch of a new company that offers state-of-the-art solutions for every blogging need. FirmDot, a subsidiary of ResidenceDot, Inc., offers a comprehensive menu of blog-related services, according to Pavel Ushakov, the firm's founder and top official.



The company's offerings include everything from installation, configuration and customization of the popular blogging platform, Movable Type, to blog maintenance packs, conversions between platforms, domain name registrations and specialized consultations, he added. All FirmDot services utilize only the most up-to-date software, and the firm's staff all has several years' of experience working with blogs.



A complete list of services can be viewed at http://www.firmdot.com.



"We started FirmDot because we realized there was a void in the field, and both individuals and corporations for a one-stop shop where they can get all kinds of assistance with their blogs," Ushakov said.



He said FirmDot, while a new company itself, begins its corporate life with a depth of experience in the field that stretches back through virtually the entire history and development cycle of blogs. Prior to founding FirmDot, Ushakov started the well-known and highly-regarded blog hosting firm, LivingDot, where he remains the hands-on Manager. Both companies are based in Los Angeles and serve a national clientele.



In business since 2003, LivingDot provides professional blog hosting services to both individuals and many of the nation's largest businesses and media giants, including the Washington Post, TIME, Newsweek, Tribune, Belo, CapitalOne, Cisco, and many others.



In the years since its founding, LivingDot has established itself as a leader and innovator in the field, garnering attention from such publications as The New York Times and "Blogging for Dummies," the widely-read book that newcomers often turn to.



That uncommon level of experience prepared Ushakov and his seasoned staff to create FirmDot, with the goal of serving every blog-related need.



"Our staff knows all there is to know when it comes to blogs. If we get stuck, rest assured we will find the answer," he said. "Over the past five years we have seen it all and done it all, from assisting individuals with hobby blogs to setting up dedicated blog clusters for giant companies..."



"It's quite possible that we don't know it all, but we are pretty darn good at blogs," Ushakov added.



For complete information about the company and its services, visit http://www.firmdot.com.

