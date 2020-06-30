Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --Although the beginning of 2020 has seen some upheaval during the global virus pandemic, Industry Leading Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has now developed and fully embedded a range of new components into The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia making it a perfect choice for people looking for a new career as a recreational scuba diving Instructor.



There are a number of new components added to the PADI IDC Program which include the adoption of the new PADI IDC Curriculum, increased focus on entry-level training, more focus on continuing education programs, and in particular Rescue Diver training programs, as well as first aid and emergency response. Another area which has seen vast change is environmental awareness and considerations such as embracing the neutrally buoyant philosophy and management of water movement and directional current changes.



The adoption of the new curriculum is an easy one as Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod was actually involved with the design and implementation of the new streamlined program; meaning that although it was only introduced early this year with the viewpoint of being adopted during 2020. It has actually been in place on the PADI IDC with Holly in the Gili Islands for over a year and has been further streamlined by Holly to provide the absolute best possible results for Instructor candidates taking professional instructor training.



There is also an increased focus on beginner and continuing education programs. On the PADI IDC with Holly Macleod candidates will now look more closely into entry-level discover scuba programs including advanced control and organization methods, dive site selection, and risk reduction with the aim of new instructors providing an unforgettable experience in the safest possible way with the minimum element of risk.



Continuing Education programs are not only discussed and dissected within a classroom environment but are now actually conducted during the program with candidates getting the chance to role-play deep dive scenarios. Now the entire PADI Rescue Diver course can be taught both in confined and in Open Water environments so as to get a full understanding of how to teach the full range of exercises and skills required to develop able and confident rescue divers.



Neutral Buoyancy has now been established within the PADI educational system and by now should be conducted throughout the range of courses offered, but they are still seeing many misconceptions about how to actually teach these skills in a neutral position and when to expect students to do the same. They have heard many instructors suggesting Fin Pivot, Mid Water or in a hovering position. Firstly, the student definitely needs to be in a horizontal position as this is the position everyone assumes for diving and hovering is only really a potential option during a safety stop. Although, one would usually still expect to stay horizontal during that safety stop. Mid water skills are ideal, however with multiple students could take up far too much room in an average swimming pool, and without multiple instructors would increase risk in confined open water so this course tends to favour the idea of the fin pivot format with the ideology that with 1 or 2 students mid water could be an option. Another misconception also seems to be that Instructors suggest they do all skills in neutral, which is great if achievable however it is fairly unrealistic to expect students to master neutral the first time they are underwater in scuba equipment, which is why we favour the practice of conducting confined dive one in the traditional way, concentrating on the basics such as breathing and getting familiar with the equipment and encouraging a neutral philosophy in dive two, whilst beginning dive two with buoyancy skills proving a more natural way of achieving neutral.



Other additions to the PADI IDC Gili Islands include more emphasis on First Aid and Emergency Response by introducing candidates to potentially time-saving and risk-reducing tools such as purpose-built tourniquets, advanced airbag type resuscitation tolls and airway management adjuncts.



One great thing about the Gili Islands is it variable diving conditions and this has been adopted into the program by visiting different sites and demonstrating the need to adopt prudent dive site selection methods for particular programs. For example, candidates will be led through the process of selecting a dive site for a discover scuba experience based on suitability in terms of depth, conditions and potential enjoyment followed by selecting a dive site for a deep scenario which requires a completely different criteria based on these characteristics. Another great thing is that entry-level skill teaching scenarios are conducted in variable directional current conditions providing instructor candidates with additional problem-solving experience when it comes to organising training within areas of current.



The PADI IDC Indonesia Program with Industry Leading PADI Course Director Holly Macleod takes place every month and provides professional Divemaster's with the opportunity to really develop the necessary skills and make a smooth transition into a new career teaching others to dive and keep diving.



