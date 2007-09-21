New Concrete Restoration System Removes the Need to Replace Old Pitted Concrete Floors - Corrected Release

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- When spalled and cracked concrete surfaces need to be restored to a smooth texture, and be tough enough to withstand heavy forklift traffic, it is not necessary to break up the concrete and re pour. With Florock FloroBuild Epoxy Mortar, you can install a 1/4 inch cap with excellent adhesion, compressive strength, impact resistance and tensile strength.



The FloroBuild Epoxy Mortar is made up of a 100% solids, solvent free Epoxy and Activator, which are mixed with specialized graded aggregates to create a dense trowel applied concrete cap.



For more information about Florock’s FloroBuild products, see http://www.florock.net/florobuild.htm or call 1-800-FLOROCK



Tom Lux, Florock’s Field Technical Manager said “The trick in most mortar flooring systems is to find the precise balance of resin to aggregate to end up with an easy to trowel mortar”. Ed Stover of B&T Coatings said “The Florock FloroBuild Epoxy Mortar is easy to use. Just mix 3/4 gallon epoxy with 1/4 gal activator and one bag of Florock Graded Aggregates, and you get a perfect mix every time”.



To see the FloroBuild Mortar application, see “FloroBuild” on U-Tube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZXmYcadE-U



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC.

Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

