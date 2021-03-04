New Construction and Demolition Landfill Opens in Carnesville GA by Metro Green Franklin

Carnesville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2021 --On January 1, 2021, a new landfill opened in Franklin County in Carnesville, Georgia. This new Construction and Demolition Landfill meets the needs of local commercial and residential construction, road work, and homeowners involved in renovations. This landfill is located only 4 minutes from I-85, about 30 miles north of Athens. Franklin County businesses welcome this new landfill because it offers easy-in and easy-out access compared to nearby facilities and the lanes are less crowded. Metro Green Franklin leads with its winning customer service and accurate billing. There are no hidden costs for using the Metro Green Franklin landfill, pricing is always upfront and transparent.



The new landfill is located off of I-85 at exit 160 and GA-51. Metro Green Franklin is one hour north of 285 at 12306 Old Federal Road, Carnesville, GA 30521. The operating hours for the landfill are Monday through Friday 7 am to 5 pm.



The new Metro Green Franklin County Landfill accepts concrete, wood, cardboard, drywall, carpet, asphalt shingle, brick, metal, and additional C&D debris. However, materials like batteries, tires, flammables, acids, household garbage, paints, electronics, hazardous materials, and many other such materials are not accepted. Check out the full Metro Green Franklin Landfill Guidelines here.



With multiple facilities in Georgia to serve clients, they process the debris resulting from construction, renovation, repair, and demolition of commercial buildings, houses, roads, bridges, and other structures. Through their facility, Metro Green is supporting North Georgia's economic development and helping it grow by providing a convenient Franklin County GA Landfill for construction and demolition projects.



Metro Green's reputable services have earned continued relationships with many of the state's most respected grading and site work, paving, demolition, trucking, and roll-off contractors. As operations increase, Metro Green Franklin plans to hire additional employees.



About Metro Green Recycling

C & D Landfill Franklin County is part of the Metro Green Recycling facilities and concrete recycling facilities around the greater metro Atlanta area. Metro Green Recycling's additional locations are in Doraville and Atlanta. It was founded by Mitchell Stephens, who comes from an extensive background in the construction industry.



The original Metro Green Recycling facility in Doraville is recognized by the USGBC's LEED program, allowing the diversion of materials such as wood, cardboard, metals, and other waste from being landfilled. Broken concrete debris is brought to each plant and is crushed into superior quality, recycled construction aggregate, and sold back to contractors for various applications on job sites. Metro Green Recycling's product Recycled GAB Crusher Run is GDOT approved material and is used as a roadway base in Georgia. As Atlanta continues to develop and grow, Metro Green will remain dedicated to preserving the environment by promoting beneficial and cost-effective recycling means for the community.



Metro Green Recycling is Atlanta's premier construction and demolition waste recycling facility, offering significant economical recycling solutions for construction projects of any size. Since the company's inception, over 6 million tons of construction debris have passed through the facilities.



