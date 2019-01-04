New Creation Construction Partners with BizIQ

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --New Creation Construction, a company that provides a variety of general contracting services in Fort Worth, TX and the surrounding areas, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide New Creation Construction with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in its service area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help people find assistance for their home remodeling projects from trusted general contractors in Fort Worth, TX. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for New Creation Construction offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on various home remodeling topics. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact New Creation Construction to learn more about bathroom renovations in Fort Worth, TX and other projects.



"We are excited to be partnering with BizIQ to enhance our digital marketing and our general web presence," said Jennifer Sugg of New Creation Construction. "This is a big step forward for us as we focus more than ever on using the internet to connect with potential customers and market our services to new audiences. We look forward to seeing the results of this partnership."



The team at New Creation Construction has been serving the Fort Worth area for more than 30 years with outstanding remodeling and handyman services. To learn more about the services offered by the general contractors, visit https://newcreation.construction/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.