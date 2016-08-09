New Crowdfunding Platform PixelFunder Proud to Announce First Campaign for WarpBall

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Newly launched crowdfunding platform, PixelFunder, aims to support independent and up and coming video game developers around the world. The site distinguishes itself from other crowdfunding networks, like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, in that it focuses solely on the gaming world. Alongside the launch of the platform, PixelFunder is proud to announce its first campaign now available for funding: the sports game, WarpBall.



This exciting new game offers a twist on traditional soccer video games, allowing players to teleport around the playing field and to use a variety of futuristic special abilities. At the time of this release, the game includes one playing arena and five special abilities. It can accommodate up to four players, both locally and online. A single-player option is also available, pitting the player against computer-controlled opponents. The game will be released on PC, Mac, Linux, and Xbox One with an anticipated release date in early 2017.



The campaign has a funding goal of $40,000 to be achieved in full by September 30 in order to release the funds. Thus far, the campaign has generated over $1,100 towards that goal. The funds will be used to allow development company, Unruly Attractions, to remain independent throughout Alpha and Beta testing rounds. Funding will also contribute to the expansion of the game to include five play arenas and 20 special abilities.



Donors can contribute as much as they like, with donations starting at just $1. At the $20 level, backers gain access to the closed Beta testing round so that they can help to improve the game and identify necessary bug fixes. For $100 or more, contributors can participate in the closed Alpha testing. With a donation of over $200, backers receive a sponsorship advertisement on the walls of the playing arenas.



About PixelFunder

The goal of the PixelFunder platform is to build a community of indie game developers and players. Through the platform, gamers can find up-and-coming game developers and offer them support. These independent developers often lack the funding of larger gaming organizations, making it more difficult for them to get their games produced. PixelFunder aims to enable that funding to come from the gamers themselves so that they can choose which games they would like to play, rather than only receiving what the major developers produce.



