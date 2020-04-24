New Cryptocurrency to Secure Online Sales of Consumer Goods.

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --Doctor Best, producer of vitamins and food supplements, is becoming the first strategic partner of the UTI cryptocurrency. With the help of blockchain technology, the company will be able to make sure each step of their product supply is transparent, safe and fraud-proof for the consumers. What is more, use of blockchain will simplify big data and will help the producers, retailers and logistic operators be more efficient at lower costs.



UTI, also known as Unicorn Solutions Chain, is the global high-technology incubation platform that serves as an ecosystem for consumer goods and payments. As said by UTI CEO William Png, the platform is created thanks to the joint efforts of the best experts and entrepreneurs in crypto industry, some of them used to work with Sora Ventures and Canow Japan.



UTI Blockchain technologies help various companies and their clients build highly effective cooperation, lower operational costs, strengthen authentication and protect data privacy by means of increasing resistance to unauthorized access and interoperability of components within the whole supply chain. UTI technology is also successfully used as an accessible infrastructure for buyers and sellers – a quick way to make payments through smart contracts.



Any user can easily join the UTI network: the company is planning the token emission in the nearest future. As planned by the founders, by the end of 2020 the cryptocurrency will have accumulated up to $6 million.



The first strategic partner of UTI will be Doctor Best, manufacturer of specialized food supplements and vitamins from Thailand. The company is fully certified and sells its products to the ten largest pharmacy chains in Thailand.



Find out more at https://unicornti.com