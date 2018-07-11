New Destination for Designer Handbags at HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com

Buckeye, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2018 --Lauren is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, https://HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com. Customers visiting this new website will find a wide variety of name-brand handbags to accompany every life journey, including Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Michael Kors and more. Men will enjoy exploring the great selection of designer leather briefcases, messenger bags, wallets and more. Women shopping on the website can find everything from clutches to satchels, as well as beautiful styles from cross-body bags to totes to backpacks. In addition, women searching for a luxurious handbag to carry their firearm for self-defense yet maintain a fashionable look can find their match with the concealed-carry collection.



HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com was launched in December 2017. Lauren is inspired by the number of people looking to take on the busy work day or a night out with stylish organization complementing their confidence. Through her online store, Lauren wants to help customers express themselves with elegantly crafted handbags and accessories of superior quality that will build character in their own life story. The website carries items designed to give customers exquisite style and superior organization for any task and adventure.



In the future, Lauren will further expand the product lines offered on HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com. As the website continues to grow and mature, Lauren plans to develop it into a one-stop shop for women and men looking to create their perfect look for any occasion, including sunglasses, watches, scarves, ties, perfumes and other luxury accessories. By combining excellent customer service with an incredible selection of exquisite designer accessories, Lauren hopes to create a flawlessly positive experience on her website no matter what occasion they are shopping for.



To complement the main website, Lauren is also launching a blog located at https://HauteHandbagBlog.com. The blog will announce new product updates as well as explore the fabulous features of current product offerings. Customers visiting the blog can expect to find great tips and information on finding the right handbags and accessories to accompany customers for years to come.



About HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com

HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com is owned and operated by Lauren, a fashionista and web entrepreneur.



Lauren

https://HauteDeFlairLuxuryHandbags.com