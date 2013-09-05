Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Love the comfort of your headphones? Luxuriate in ultra-high quality audio for online gaming? Headset Buddy has a new microphone product for anyone who demands high quality voice and audio capabilities – the company today announced that gamers and audiophiles can pre-order their own Moov Mic Detachable Boom Microphone before the official launch of the product.



The Moov Mic hasn’t even officially launched yet and it’s already building quite the buzz with musicians, gamers, DJs and others who demand the highest quality audio, but want the ability to use voice at the same time. The new Moov Mic gives users the ability to transform any set of headphones into a fully functional headset, complete with a multi-position boom microphone. For those who settle for nothing but the best where their audio is concerned (think Sennheiser and Dre Beats), the new mic offers significant advantages.



Part of the massive appeal with the Moov Mic is that the magnetic base allows the microphone to be attached and removed easily and quickly. Users are then able to position the flexible boom microphone in any position they desire and use their high-end headphones as a headset. A video demonstrating the many uses of Moov Mic is available at the following link: http://www.youtube.com/headsetbuddy



“Moov Mic provides gamers and music lovers, whom demand comfort and quality sound, with the ability to use their high-end headphones for communication instead of just audio,” said Bryan Daigle, CEO of Long Tail Products and makers of Headset Buddy.



Users can enjoy premium audio and voice in virtually any setting or application. Gamers rave about the clarity and quality they enjoy, and musicians tout the ability to get the crispest possible sound while enjoying a fully functional gooseneck microphone. Audiophiles of all stripes can benefit – get in on the pre-sale now and take advantage of this limited-time offer.



Two different Moov Mic models will be available in a limited supply for the pre-sale: Moov Mic and Moov Mic Plus. The Moov Mic works with PCs and retails for $24.95. Moov Mic Plus, which retails for $29.95, includes an additional adapter that allows the mic to be used with smartphones, tablets, and Mac. Headset Buddy also offers add-on adapters for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and other devices. Moov Mic will be publicly available later this month, subject to availability.



To learn more about the Moov Mic Detachable Boom Microphone, visit http://www.HeadsetBuddy.com/Moov-Mic-Attachable-Boom-Microphone/.



About Long Tail Products

Long Tail Products, an Austin, TX based Product Launchpad, finds and brings to market products that businesses and consumers are excited to use. From high tech to home goods, the firm’s product lines include: the Headset Buddy™ line of headset products for businesses, professionals, consumers and gamers; the bottleBOSS™ line of unique and functional bottle openers; the Cool As Ice Caps™ line of patented cooling headwear products; and the BraLadder™ Drying Rack that dries and stores bras while maintaining their shape.



Long Tail’s current product portfolio spans more than 35 unique solutions that can be seen at the company’s website www.longtailproducts.com or on their product websites at www.headsetbuddy.com, www.bottleboss.com, and www.braladder.com.