Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --The LifePad resuscitation terminal announced this week by Elevaed Medical Inc. is essentially a specialized ten inch cellular tablet, enclosed by a heavy aluminum bracket, that is mounted over a counter at a security or reception area.



Unlike other tablets such as the iPad, the LifePad has its own phone number and can receive voice phone calls like any cellphone, so you can send it a text as well – and that feature is key.



Only one victim in twenty currently survives a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in high rises, given the near-impossible task rescue vehicles have in accessing them within four minutes, through traffic in busy cities. SCA survival could improve by an order of difference (to 50%+) if the precious gift that is within every AED was not wasted in delays, and increasingly – when a young person is retrieved from an overdose by a simple injection from an epi-pen.



Elevaed distributes a cellphone app for iPhone and Android that allows one-button sending of that fateful text – which might be the last – and an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) must be monitoring it. As the victim loses consciousness, both 9-1-1 and the EMR can read the broadcasted text showing an exact address, not just estimated GPS coordinates, along with any medical history that was voluntarily entered.



The EMR then brings an AED, along with an epi-pen of Naloxone (an anti-opioid for overdoses) and can be alongside the patient in as little as two minutes, concentrating on early resuscitation within the time limit 9-1-1 vehicles cannot meet. One EMR can theoretically protect a multi-tower complex within a “radius” of 4 minutes one way, and get there reliably with pass keys.



From dying quietly (or in chaos) in an apartment or at work, the patient is now more likely to survive, with much less chance of lasting organ damage. The difference lies in having the equipment and a modestly trained medic onsite, because cardiac and overdose events present a ruthless time frame. Without intervention, the victim likely dies or worse – suffers a traumatic brain injury that is an ongoing disaster for families and society.



Having a cellphone on their person gives occupants an unprecedented chance to appeal their “fate” – provided somebody is fielding that text (and/or call) locally. When fire/ambulance arrive about ten minutes later, they consolidate the rescue and provide aftercare and transport to a hospital.



The LifePad is a $500 device that will dramatically improve safety in building complexes, against life threats that statistically kill more than 70% of Americans. When partnered with EMR staffing (as the entry level for EMT and paramedic training) cellular solutions redefine safety for these complexes, to a high standard.



Elevaed CEO Dwight Jones added that "Local participation reduces urgent call pressure on EMS and engages the CPR training that many workers already have, leveraging our expanding wireless resources at little cost per resident or worker."



Elevaed sees the adoption of onsite monitoring as just "more of the same" in large complexes. "This change can be as simple as retaining security guards who have a first aid ticket or equivalent. Every advantage of scale then works on the victim's behalf in these buildings, not against them when relying solely on EMS vehicles."



Health authorities, municipalities, property management and security firms can incorporate EMRs and onsite terminals into their programs, enabling personal cellphones to summon in-house help during a medical crisis. Other cardiac emergencies, falls, trauma etc. could also be addressed sooner.



"Fewer AEDs will be needed, yet many more lives can be saved, once these unique instruments are supported by human partners. Heart safety is a real issue here. Implementing onsite monitoring into the growing cellular infrastructure offers healthcare and facilities administrators a chance to resolve a needless public health problem pro-actively."



Elevaed is seeking development and distribution partners for its LifePad solution, and is in production now.