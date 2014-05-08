New Digital Machine Vision Cameras Enhance Inspection Levels

Kingston Bagpuize, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2014 --Industrial Vision Systems Ltd (IVS) a supplier of machine vision solutions to industry, has launched a new range of cameras which now offer one of the fastest vision systems available on the market. The NCG inspection cameras, which come complete with a fresh datasheet outlining their individual specifications, also feature higher resolutions and faster read rates resulting in greater levels of inspection monitoring for quality control and identification.



The latest cameras offer a resolution of up to 2592 x 1944 pixels and at 105 frames per second they offer the ability to inspect up to 6,300 parts per minute on a single camera at much finer detail than previously available. The greater speed of these cameras means they can be applied for higher speed productions lines such as medical device inspection, food processing, label inspection and automotive applications.



The cameras are ‘plug and play’ meaning they are already fully integrated with IVS’s NeuroCheck software platform, giving users a significant performance boost in both ease of use and capability. The NeuroCheck software platform has established itself in industry as one of the leading visual inspection systems for industrial manufacturing.



Earl Yardley, Industrial Vision Systems Director comments: “These cameras have been designed to increase system efficiency and save cost at a vision system level. They offer easy calibration, versatile implementation and boast optimal mechanical design. This marks an exciting time for the company as we launch our new website which features an improved homepage design, cleaner layout of page content, and a consistent site-wide navigation system.”



All IVS cameras are provided with full CE marking and an EC Declaration of Conformity to the latest European Directives.



About Industrial Vision Systems Ltd (IVS)

Launched in 2000, IVS manages the supply, installation and commissioning of quality control vision systems for manufacturing companies. Their vision systems are used for inspection, guidance, identification, measurement, tracking and counting. IVS provide some of the most innovative and advanced machine vision solutions on the market today, successfully deployed in thousands of systems around the world to their blue chip client base. IVS is a privately held company and is headquartered in Oxford, UK.



Further details and the new camera datasheet are now available for download.



Visit http://www.industrialvision.co.uk/products/vision-hardware/cameras