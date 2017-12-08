Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --GotUrSix TV, a new media company, recently launched a digital media platform to provide an outlet for military, Veterans and Military Spouses to share their personal stories. GotUrSix TV's mission is to enhance the lives of our military, Veterans and their families.



GotUrSix TV has had more than 30 guests on the show since August and their guests have included the 23rd Secretary of the US Air Force, Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurs of global companies such as Google and GE, and government officials involved in Veteran initiatives at the United States Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration and the Department of Labor. Upcoming shows will feature Veterans in the Venture Capitalist industry, Pageant business, military spouse CEOs and executives from the Veterans Administration.



"Our show interviews active duty, Veterans, Military Spouses, Vetrepreneurs, and Military/Veteran 501c3s that are helping make lives better for those making the sacrifice to protect our liberties," said Keith Trippie, GotUrSix TV Founder. "There are so many interesting people doing great things for those that have served our country, we wanted to highlight their efforts using new media."



GotUrSix TV has a popular segment on the show called, The Big Idea. This segment is where guests talk about a personal challenge they faced in their journey as active duty, veteran or a military spouse and then if they were King/Queen for a day, how would they fix the problem. GotUrSix TV is packaging up these Big Ideas and sharing those with government officials to help effect positive change for the community.



GotUrSix TV has launched a store with GotUrSix TV merchandise and is in talks with several companies about sponsorship opportunities on the platform. Potential sponsors are looking at how this digital platform can not only help with marketing initiatives, but also as a way to achieve veteran and military spouse recruiting goals.



"We want to raise awareness about Veteran health issues and are donating 22% of all profits to military and veteran charities. All our merchandise is priced with a .22 per item to help raise awareness about the number of Veteran suicides every day." Trippie said. "We, as a society have to do better for those that provide the freedom we all enjoy, so anything we can do to help, we will do."



GotUrSix TV's founder, Keith Trippie is the son of two Air Force Veterans and retired Senior Executive from the Department of Homeland Security.



