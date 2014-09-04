New Disney DVD Muppets Most Wanted Ripping Technique Enhanced by Digiarty

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Digiarty Software Inc., a world famous DVD backup solution provider, confirmed and announced the enhancement of technique of ripping Muppets Most Wanted, the very recently released Disney movie DVD. For personal use, this is a great step forward to watch full new movies on iPad, iPhone and other movie devices by converting DVDs.



Muppets Most Wanted, a sequel to 2011's The Muppets and the eighth theatrical film featuring the Muppets, is the American musical comedy caper movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is honored as one of the best summer movies 2014, and tops the new Disney and DreamWorks Animated Films for kids.



The DVD of Muppets Most Wanted has already been released on August 12, 2014. Copying DVD Muppets Most Wanted to MP4/AVI/WMV/MOV videos is a good way to play the full movie content on various media players of PC and Mac. It can also be transferred to iPad, iPhone, Android device and so on. However, according to most DVD owners, it is always a headache to back up Disney DVDs because of its touch copy protection. Usually, a Disney DVD will have 99 titles and the size of larger than 40 GB size, which are tested to defeat a large number of DVD ripping programs that eventually would produce the video out of order and pop up error messages.



But WinX DVD Ripper Platinum developed by Digiarty is an exception. It is claimed to be one of the first DVD copy softwares that can rip the new DVDs in the market like Muppets Most Wanted, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Noah and Need for Speed produced by Disney, Marvel, Paramount and DreamWorks SKG. Besides, the ripping technology to cope with Muppets Most Wanted DVD has been improved by the company and there is no negative user feedback so far according to the Technical Support Team.



See details of ripping DVD Muppets Most Wanted to iPhone, iPad Air, iPad Mini, Apple TV, Samsung Galaxy S5, Note 3, Kindle Fire HDX, PS4, smart TV, Google Nexus 7 and any other popular gadgets by WinX DVD Ripper Platinum with built-in device profiles at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-muppets-most-wanted-full-movie-dvd.htm



Pricing and Availability

Digiarty is running 2014 Autumn Holiday Promotion, so WinX DVD Ripper Platinium is only sold at $29.95. Adding $10, every user can get a 5-user license. There is also a 75% off "WinX Autumn Holiday Video Pack" available for all. All of these deals are valid only before September 15.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.