New Do-It-Yourself Animated Video Software-Animiz Launched

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2017 --Animiz Software Co. Ltd., a world leading software development company, today announced the launch of the new animated video software to help people get the attention of visitors easily. It provides the easy-to-use but powerful animated video creation for businesses, education and individuals.



"Animiz is the simplest all-in-one animated video presentation software to make professional animated videos and gifs for free. It was designed to help users engage, captivate and inspire their audiences with animated video presentations", said the Jerry Fong, designer of Animiz.



The software can be used to create animated video presentations, video course presentations, explainer videos, personal storytelling videos, product demo presentations, animated gifs and the more. According to the spokesperson, it is the perfect animation video maker for both newbie and pros.



Persons looking for software with infinite customization possibilities will find Animiz the perfect animated video tool.



"The software is easy to use with the infinite customization and intuitive drag-and-drop editing. It can help to make the great ideas with imagination come true," said Jerry. She further assures that with Animiz, it is now easier to create animated videos that look super professional in just a few minutes.



"With Animiz, you'll find customizing your own stylish animated videos is quite simple. Everything is under your control from designing engaging scenes to publishing stunning animated videos. Just use this free animated video software to express all your creative ideas," noted Jerry.



With this newly released intuitive drag-and-drop video editing software, video editing has suddenly become easy. With the ability to directly drag and drop elements in a predefined template, Animiz now has provide the users the ability to easily edit every animation element into a timeline that runs seamlessly.



This do-it-yourself software also saves users both money and time, which they never usually have enough of. "With Animiz being a free software, anyone can now download it. This is a free publishing platform that comes pre-packaged with a lot of templates and tools to help you become the animation video creator you have always wanted to be," assured Jerry.



Readers are invited to download a free copy of the software that is designed to engage, captivate, and inspire their audiences.



About Animiz

Animiz is dedicated to developing fool-proof animated video presentation software that everyone loves. Neither coding nor designing skill needed to use the software.



For further information about the Animiz software, visit the company's website at www.animiz.com.