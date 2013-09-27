New E-Book Helps Business Owners Find the "Open-Book Solution"

Villa Hills, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --How would you like to run a company that performs at a high level year after year? A company whose employees pitch in every day to help it succeed?



That’s the question open-book coach Bill Fotsch poses to company owners in his new e-book People + Profitability: The Open-Book Solution. It’s available free at www.openbookcoaching.com.



Fotsch, who has helped more than 300 companies implement open-book management, maps out a simple four-step process that can get any business started down the open-book road. Short and easy to read, the e-book includes numerous real-world examples and charts illustrating key points.



“Opening the books means bringing the economics of the business alive for people,” says the author, who trained at Harvard Business School, Bain & Company, and the Great Game of Business before launching his own firm earlier this year. “Suddenly employees begin to understand how things fit together—and how they can help deliver better results.”



Among Bill’s past clients is Southwest Airlines—and Kent Roper, a Southwest pilot, concurs. “Bill turned us into True Believers in open-book management,” he says. “He helped us rekindle the successful concept that frontline employees have the answers required to continue on our road to a profitable, rewarding and FUN future.”



