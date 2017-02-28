New Earth-Friendly Toothbrush, Smiti, Launches Kickstarter with L.E. Color

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --The creators of Smiti, an eco-friendly toothbrush with an innovative design, have come up with a practical solution to one of the most basic and detrimental eco issues of modern consumerism. Now, with Smiti, people can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and help preserve the planet through the simple, daily ritual of brushing their teeth.



Dentists recommend changing toothbrushes every two to three months in order to take proper care of teeth and gums. These small, plastic, unassuming toothbrushes that are getting thrown out every few weeks are responsible for adding 80 million pounds of waste into landfills each year in North America. Each plastic toothbrush can take up to 1000 years to decompose.



Instead of allowing the planet to become covered in tons of plastic toothbrush waste, electrical engineer Alan Chen created Smiti, a sustainable toothbrush that looks great, works as well as a standard brush, and can reduce every user's lifetime toothbrush and packaging waste by as much as 60%. Smiti is E.A.S.Y. – Eco-friendly, A+ quality, Simple design, and allows users to be Yourself.



Chen has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for the project and to help bring this earth-friendly consumer product to a wider market. Smiti includes a reusable aluminum connector and handle and a replaceable brush head made from recyclable PLA – not plastic. The design includes a stopper to prevent the brush head from coming into contact with surface water when laid on the sink. The handle is coated with nano paint for easy cleaning, and can be customized with a high-quality laser engraving. Everything about this toothbrush, from the look to the functionality, is flawlessly efficient.



The toothbrush is packaged in compact, 100% recyclable, eco-friendly packaging with minimal ink usage to ensure that every step in the creation of a Smiti toothbrush is as environmentally-conscious as possible.



Smiti is available in black and white, as well as limited edition rose gold for the duration of the Kickstarter campaign. Backers can order their desired handle, deco, and brush heads for discounted early bird prices.



To contribute or to learn more about the project, visit the Smiti Kickstarter page and Smiti website.



About Smiti

The idea for Smiti was born out of the desire to make a positive difference through efficient, smart design. Alan Chen, an electrical engineer from the University of Southern California, designed this toothbrush to be easy-to-use and eco-friendly, while also being a high-quality product with a modern look. Smiti is ready to hit the market and to evolve the way consumers approach the sustainability of their dental hygiene practices.