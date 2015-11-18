New EB-5 Project in Miami, Florida: Retirement Community

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --A state-of-the-art retirement community designed in the heart of the cultural heritage of Miami to meet the active lifestyle and healthcare needs of Dade and Broward County's aging population is a unique concept for this market, but that is what developer SR Healthcare Group intends for Biscayne Park Residence to be. The nearly 100,000-square-foot community, is estimated to cost $40 million to build, is drawing interest from foreign investors through the EB-5 Immigration Visa program. It was envisioned by SR Healthcare Group to provide a luxurious and technological innovative community experience featuring an exquisite culinary program with a variety of superior dining options, a complete fitness, and physical therapy facility with an outdoor saltwater pool, large outdoor courtyards, rooftop decks with organic vegetable gardens and other resort-style amenities and programming. Another significant part of the community is a there memory-care facility located within their individual residences if needed. The Biscayne Park Residence benefits from a coastal location—offering residents golf, shopping, galleries, restaurants and the beach—and strategic half-mile proximity to top hospital organizations.



In this dynamic environment, healthcare organizations must take advantage of opportunities to position their facilities to deliver the best quality outcomes. SR Healthcare Group had welcomed senior-top healthcare architect Dennis Kaiser, as the lead architect for Biscayne Park Residency. "Biscayne Park Residency will be a unique experience in luxury retirement living as we've incorporated many healthcare features from a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), such as new ideas in fitness, healthcare, technology, and lifestyle that appeal to the demands of our growing aging population, especially in South Florida," says Dennis Kaiser, he continue said "South Florida community expects more out of their retirement, and they deserve it."



With the leading of Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center's is now officially open to receiving applications from potential investors looking to participate in the EB-5 program. Biscayne Park Residency is now ready to launch a private placement offering to qualified foreign investors in compliance with all applicable U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. Biscayne Park Residence has attracted strong interest from international investors because they recognize what SR Healthcare Group has seen regarding changing demographics and a lack of high-quality new product, which is on the top of the market as the population of baby boomer continuing increasing in the U.S.



The developer estimates that construction of Biscayne Park Residency will begin the last quarter of 2016. This phase includes the residential component, consisting of 2 stories and 40 luxury rental apartments. "It is with great pleasure that we formally announce that Biscayne Park Residency is now open to investors interested in participating in the EB-5 program, and we are proud to be working with Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center in this exciting program that will ultimately create hundreds of jobs for our residents," says the developer. We expect a great deal of interest in this flagship project from investors because the residential component of our project as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) is rental units in a market that many believe is over-saturated with for-sale condominiums.



About Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center

Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center received approval in June of 2014 for designation as an EB-5 Regional Center for Foreign Investment under the "EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center includes the three main South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach with the highest standards in management, and operations in the United States. It is not affiliated with any other regional centers in Florida. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center will promote job creation, economic growth and increase domestic investment by aligning capital within specific investment projects in targeted geographic areas and other job-creating areas.



For more information on Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center, please visit http://www.EB5FloridaRC.com or call 1-888-541-7773 Ext 2



*Project features, unit mixes, uses, and specifications are subject to change without notice. The Developer expressly reserves the right to make modifications at any time.



THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A SOLICITATION OR OFFERING AS THAT CAN ONLY BE DONE THROUGH APPROPRIATE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING MATERIAL THROUGH OUR ATTORNEYS