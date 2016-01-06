New eBook "Fifty Shades of Menopause" Published by Mickey Harpaz, EdDC Now on Amazon

Redding, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --For over 29 years in private practice, Mickey Harpaz, EdDC has developed specialized health programs designed for his patients, many of which have been menopausal women.



Dr Harpaz has research extensively into the subject of menopause, and have published more than 700 articles on this subject, possibly making him the most prolific writer on menopause.



Fifty Shades of Menopause follows one purpose: Education for an easier and more bearable menopause journey, through targeting the triggers of menopause and their symptoms, to evaluating any possible treatments/remedies.



About Fifty Shades of Menopause

Fifty Shades of Menopause is a compilation of all of the articles he has written about menopause. It will answer all the questions women may have about it … including what they can expect to happen during each phase of menopause. It reviews all of the treatment options (hormonal and non-hormonal) available to relieve symptoms.



Lastly, this book's principal aspiration is to help the female gender, which has no choice in the matter, but is brave enough and strong enough to face and confront the many challenges of menopause.



For the women who march toward menopause, parade in it, or walk away from it… they all deserve positive insight, patience, and compassion. This book should bring all three.



Fifty Shades of Menopause can be found on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0160051RA?keywords=fifty%20shades%20of%20menopause&qid=1444061250&ref_=sr_1_1&sr=8-1



