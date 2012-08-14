New eBook Released on the Art & Craft of Landscape Photography

Beacon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2012 --Drawing on his popular and inspiring blog “Beyond the Lens”, professional photographer Robert Rodriguez Jr has published a new ebook that explores the art and craft of landscape photography from a holistic perspective. While many books focus on the gear and technology, the book looks inside the motivation, passion, and vision involved in making successful nature and landscape images.



Go behind the scenes as Robert explains how several images were made, how he draws inspiration from the Hudson River School of painters, and what resources he recommends for further exploration.



Beautifully illustrated with Robert's original photographs, ebook is available as both a PDF, and an interactive multi-touch book for the iPad.



“My goal is to inspire your creative spirit, help you gain confidence, improve your vision, and push you to grow as a nature photographer,” says Robert.



The ebook is available for free for a limited time from Robert’s website as well as the iBooks store.



For more details about the book and Robert Rodriguez, Jr. visit his website at: http://robertrodriguezjr.com



You can access the ebook at: http://robertrodriguezjr.com/insights-ebook



About Robert Rodriguez, Jr.

Robert Rodriguez, Jr. of Beacon, New York is a world-class nature photographer, photography printmaker, instructor, and writer. An outdoor enthusiast and conservation advocate, he creates emotionally evocative images that help people discover and appreciate the beauty of New York’s Hudson Valley region. His prints have been purchased by private collectors and commercial clients throughout North America and his photographs have been featured in publications such as the New York Times. Because of his passion for crafting expressive prints on the world’s finest art and photo papers, Robert Rodriguez, Jr. is one of a select group of international artists to be named an ambassador for Canson Infinity digital fine-art papers. Canson has made art papers in Europe since 1557.



About Beyond the Lens Photography Workshops

Robert Rodriguez, Jr. conducts Beyond the Lens Photography Workshops to teach serious photographers how to make any camera a tool of true creativity. Now that most digital cameras automatically take perfect snapshots, he teaches each student to develop a signature style by learning the visual language of photography, through the creative use of light, color, shape, texture, and composition. The Beyond the Lens workshop series includes on-location instruction in scenic locations across the U.S. and Canada, live webinars, and hands-on classes on topics such as Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and fine-art digital photo printing.