Winter Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --To help conscious entrepreneurs discover the shortest path to mastery and success, business coach Adam Dudley is offering a free eBook titled "Confessions of a Recovering Entrepreneur: How I Went From From Frantic & Floundering to Focused & Flourishing". This guide relates how Adam learned a painful and profitable lesson.



"There came a moment when I was rushing from one competing business guru and sure-fire success program to the next—my attention pulled in all directions. In the very process of seeking focus, I couldn't focus. Frankly, I was floundering. Now I've decided to share my true confession."



Entrepreneurs can reprint and distribute "Confessions of a Recovering Entrepreneur" to their friends and associates.



"If entrepreneurs curious about the year I spent spinning my wheels—then learning how to drive my business, download "How I Went From From Frantic & Floundering to Focused & Flourishing." I've discovered the shortest path to mastery and success, one that no business guru or surefire success program will show. Entrepreneurs get my whole story free."



Items addressed in this guide include:



- How Adam slew his "lack-of-focus" dragons and avoided becoming yet another failed business statistic

- How taking Mondays off and quitting social media has tripled his productivity

- A big lesson Adam learned that reveals what entrepreneurship is really all about

- How he realized the founders and shareholders "conspiracy" was legally stealing his most valuable assets

- How Ancient Practices quiet the noise and allow Adam to stay focused and concentrate on what's important right now

- The one key shift he made to achieve unshakable focus and continuous progress

- How Adam enjoys automatic success that happens naturally, without unnecessary struggle

- How he gained continuity and security in the midst of constant clamor

- A warning about the dangers of O.P.A. in business

- How a "shiny thing" distracted Adam, and he lost eighty to a hundred thousand dollars and incalculably valuable momentum



"Confessions of a Recovering Entrepreneur" is FREE and available for download at www.AdamsConfessions.com.



