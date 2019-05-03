New Eco-Friendly Silicone Lunch Box Is Safe for Food and the Environment

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2019 --People all across the country have searched for a lunch box for themselves or their children that is safe and easy to use. It's all possible with the new all-silicone lunch box from The Parent Diary. This lunch box doesn't contain any plastics of any kind, preventing those harmful chemicals from leaching into food as the plastic deteriorates.



While The Parent Diary already offers a silicone lunch box, it gets an upgrade in this new version with the addition of the food dividers. In addition to the basic lunch box, the collection will now include two new varieties featuring food dividers. One version splits the box diagonally into two triangles, and the other breaks it down into one large and two smaller compartments. This makes it easy to portion meals and snacks correctly while also keeping the foods separated.



For easy cleaning, this lunch box can be washed in the dishwasher. For occasions when hand-washing is necessary or preferred, the inner edges are beveled so that food can't get trapped in the corners. The lunch box is microwave-safe and freezer-safe as well, so users can store leftovers in it as an alternative to using it for daily lunches. The lid creates a tight seal around the top of the box, but it is still easy to open. This makes it an ideal choice even for small children. Of course, mom or dad can take it to work as well if they prefer.



To help launch the two new versions of The Parent Diary's all-silicone lunch box, the brand has started a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring in the necessary funding. The campaign has a funding goal of $4,000, of which it had already generated more than $2,500 at the time of this release. The campaign will conclude on May 19.



Those who contribute to the campaign can choose one of the three varieties for just $12. For $20, they'll get a matching lunch bag to store the box throughout the day. Those who contribute $35 or more will get a set of all three silicone lunch boxes. For each lunch box, customers will have the chance to select their preferred color: pink, blue, green or orange. The Parent Diary expects to deliver the products to customers in June 2019.