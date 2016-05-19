New Educational Board Game Launched to Help People Learn the Fifty States of America

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --A new board game has been launched called Keys To The Capitals. Tony Tinervia Jr. invented the game to help people learn the names of the states in a fun way. The game is currently available with a special pre-sale price of $22.99 including taxes.



Keys To The Capital has been described as one of the most exciting board games in recent years, as well as being a game to teach people what the fifty states are, it is also a game to bring the whole together for fun and quality time.



When asked why the game was invented, Tony Tinervia Jr. said: "I wanted to find a way to bring the whole family together where they can have fun and learn together. Just over 50 percent of the population know the names of the fifty states, I hope with my game that figure will increase."



The object of the game is simple. The players have to battle it out and collect the most key cards. The game has received rave review from consumers as well as game reviewers, with many calling it one of the best games they have played in recent times.



Educational experts have said that people learn quicker if they are having fun, and the inventor of Keys To The Capitals believes with his board game providing a lot of fun, people will quickly learn the names of all the states.



To learn more about Keys To The Capitals, please visit http://www.keystothecapitals.com/



Rules of the game



Each player will start with his or her home state capital, and they then draw an additional card at the start of their first turn. This Key Card (or any other active Key Card that the player may have) becomes the player's destination. This Key Card should only be seen by the card's owner and may remain face down.



At the start of each turn, the player rolls two special effect dice and two numbered dice. If the player rolls matching special effect icons, the special effect takes place immediately. The player then moves their game token equal to the number of spaces they rolled.



Once the player's game token reaches the destination on their Key Card, the player secures that Key Card and the Key Card cannot be stolen. The player immediately draws another Key Card. In the event of a tie, the player with the Key to their home state capital wins.



About Tony Tinervia Jr.

Retired in 2010 to care full-time for my parents, my father had Alzheimer's 2001-2012, and I went part time in 2001. I have learned I do have Asperger Syndrome, and I am high functioning, and people with this form of autism can be creative and invent new products. Not too much professional career due to the autism. I enjoyed my graveyard shifts of being hotel night auditor and get less public contact. Mostly service providing jobs from 1979-2010. I enjoy caring for my mother full time at her age of 89. My goal is to keep her well like her brother who is 93 and lives near the capital of Ohio. She has enjoyed playing prototype so much.