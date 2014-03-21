New eFlip Standard to Create PDF to Flipbook Online Easily

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2014 --Pageflippdf.com, a famous name when it comes to offering cost effective and useful programs for editors and publishers has released its PDF to flipbook software, eFlip Standard. The software provides a digital publishing platform for tablets, web and mobile.



Integrated online service in eFlip allows users to publish PDF to flipbook online immediately. The website is providing opportunity for its customers to get a eFlip Publisher account with a complimentary five GB (250+ eBooks) of online storage space (three years of free cloud host).



EFlip Standard provides users enough online cloud space. The service is introduced, while keeping in mind that a few users may not like to upload flip books to their own service even though they have one. Users can create flipbook with the real effects of 3D page flip in no time. They can make limitless digital publications from MS Office, PDF, Image and OpenOffice and can combine numerous PDF files to single Page Flip book.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative from the company said, “We are glad to announce the release of PDF to flipbook software. With the help of this software, users can make unrestricted digital publications form files in multiple formats. They can also manage all flipbook pages by deleting, adding, arranging in order and switching view mode.” He further added, “We aim to offer the best software and tools to the masses for creating and experiencing problem 3D page flip effects online.”



EFlip Standard provides users a complete set of tools for digital publishing and distribution. They can share their publications with others via social website, email and even distribute it on CD-ROM without any payment.



About EFlip Co Ltd

EFlip Co Ltd started services in the year 2009. The company provides digital publication tools and business software and PC or Mac utility tools at affordable prices. The company is located in China. For more PDF to flipbook tools, go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/.