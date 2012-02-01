New England Disabled Sports at Loon Mountain Hosts VA Vets & Spaulding Hospital Patients

Lincoln, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2012 --In addition to the usual mid-winter schedule of nearly 100 ski & snowboard lessons, New England Disabled Sports (NEDS) at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, NH was honored to host two groups that share our passion and commitment to serving children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities this past weekend. Our motto: “Where Boundaries are Broken”.



The VA Boston Health Care System and the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, (part of Partners HealthCare Group), joined NEDS for a great day of skiing, instruction and fun.



“We are always seeking new partnerships that introduce our programs to new and diverse audiences,” stated Roy Whitaker, Executive Director at New England Disabled Sports. “Whether it’s skiing in winter or kayaking in summer, our programs are completely inclusive to all individuals with disabilities.”



According to Kelly Cossaboom, Adaptive Sports Case Manager for the VA Boston, the ski program offers inpatient and outpatient veterans the opportunity to find new connections after being injured during combat.



The adaptive sports program is offered year round to any VA patient. One important goal of the program according to Cossaboom is, ‘Therapy beyond the walls of a gym’. “Skiing with New England Disabled Sports gives our patients and their families the opportunity to reintroduce sporting activities back into their lives.” She added, “Seeing the positive outlook of everyone involved in NEDS is amazing. I know it helps our patients.” Skiers included veterans from Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam combat.



As the Director of Adaptive Sports and Recreation at Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, Mary Patstone’s patients wanted to ski. Through a partnership with New England Disabled Sports, the Spaulding Adaptive Sports Saturday Ski Club was born.



What makes this program unique is that patients are joined by Licensed Clinical Therapists from Spaulding. This offers each skier an added layer of comfort. Skiers included amputees, individuals with spinal cord injuries, and physically & cognitively disabled individuals. According to Mary the program is about access and inclusion. “We want to show our patients that sports and activities are available, fun, challenging and exciting. NEDS is a great partner.” The program will visit Loon Mountain six times during the season.



About New England Disabled Sports

New England Disabled Sports, http://www.NEDisabledSports.org, is a nationally recognized non-profit organization which provides year round adaptive sport instruction to adults and children with physical and cognitive disabilities.



Our programs allow individuals with disabilities to enjoy a boundary-free environment, enjoy outdoor recreation with friends and family, as well as provide access to equipment and instruction that might otherwise be unavailable.



