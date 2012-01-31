New England Disabled Sports Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Lincoln, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2012 --Green Bay, WI and Lincoln, NH -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that New England Disabled Sports (http://www.nedisabledsports.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



New England Disabled Sports will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on their efforts to offer sports and recreation year-round within a safe, supportive, fun boundary-free environment for individuals with disabilities who require adaptive instruction.



“We are pleased to be supporting the efforts of New England Disabled Sports,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “We believe that children and adults with disabilities gain so many benefits from experiencing sport and recreational events.”



"We are excited to partner with SBWire in our continuing efforts to share our mission.”, said Roy Whitaker, Executive Director, New England Disabled Sports, “Our programs allow individuals with disabilities to enjoy a boundary-free environment, enjoy outdoor recreation with friends and family, as well as provide access to equipment and instruction that might otherwise be unavailable".



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About New England Disabled Sports

Since 1987, New England Disabled Sports is a national recognized program which provides year round adaptive sport instruction to adults and children with physical and cognitive disabilities.



