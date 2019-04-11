New England Electropolishing Exhibiting at Design-2-Part 2019 in Uncasville, CT

Fall River, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --New England Electropolishing (NEE) will be exhibiting at the upcoming Design-2-Part (D2P) 2019, New England's largest contract manufacturing trade show. The event will be held in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Exposition Center on April 24 and 25. New England Electropolishing representatives will be at booth #407 visiting with attendees to discuss its finishing services and will have finished samples of electropolished and passivated parts and components on-hand to see. NEE will also showcase its proprietary ElectroMatte™ process, which is an electropolishing process that produces a non-reflective finish. NEE serves the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, and marine industries, among others.



Luke Almeida, NEE's Vice President of Business Development, said, "I'm very excited to connect with existing and prospective customers at this regional event. Our team of experts welcomes the opportunity to talk with attendees who are seeking information on electropolishing and passivation services for their stainless-steel parts and components. As one of the largest electropolishing operations in the country, we welcome new precision finishing challenges and look forward to discussing individual applications."



Show floor admission is free and you can register for the event by clicking here. To learn more about New England Electropolishing, look online at www.neelectropolishing.com or call (800) 672-6616.



About New England Electropolishing

New England Electropolishing (NEE) is a second-generation family-owned company located in Fall River, MA that provides precision electropolishing, passivation, and patented ElectroMatte? finishing services for stainless steel. Serving various industries and specializing in medical devices, semiconductor, and aerospace industries, NEE finishes small parts and components as well as large vessels. NEE has highly controlled processes in place that ensure material removal is precise and repeatable. Rigorous attention to detail, testing, and validated, documented processes produce consistent and flawless finishes every time.