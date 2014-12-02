Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2014 --JOSELI, LLC in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces the launch of their new DustOut™ dust mitigation water additive product to the global marketplace. The partnership is part of the Design ForThe Environment Program (DfE) safer chemical use initiative for commercial formulators. The basic goal of the initiative is to seek and promote innovative chemical products, technologies, and practices that benefit human health and the environment. JOSELI has formulated in DustOut™, a dust control product that meets EPA/DfE's safer product criteria and offers improved health and environmental characteristics. Of most significance, DustOut™ contains no hazardous solvents, environmental harmful adhesives or other problematic ingredients. Instead, it contains a proprietary blend of stabilizers, adhesives and other ingredients that exhibit more positive environmental and human health characteristics than conventional dust control formulations and poses no threat to the Earth's Ozone layer.



DustOut™ is formulated to help ensure a safer work environment. We think that nature has provided us with water as the best alternative for dust control, so we just make it better with a little help from nature itself. Workers will avoid potential exposure to and hazard from problematic chemicals in conventional dust control products. Assuring better air quality for job site employees and communities, DustOut™ degrades in the environment within six months of application.



With no special equipment required, DustOut™ inhibits toxic dust on unpaved roads, mining and construction sites as well as quarries, recreational areas agricultural and forestry. DustOut™ can also be used in Hydroseeding as a tackifier by maximizing adhesion and seed germination of flora and grasses.



Mr. Kuanfung, Executive Vice-President of JOSELI, LLC said of the DustOut™ product, "We believe in maintaining the environment in its natural form, so we do not want to introduce changes to the environment but improve what nature is already providing us. Thus, we found a way to provide the best combination of natural alternatives to current environmental problems with the guidance of the EPA/DfE group. We feel we have a social responsibility to be good stewards of the world by protecting the environment we live in as well as the health and economic progress of the clients we serve. In addition, DustOut™ is very affordable and addresses the issues of excessive water usage and because of its simple application; it also helps in cutting labor costs."



About Joseli, LLC

JOSELI, LLC is a green technology environmental awareness company, recognized for its dedication to the environment by the EPA. JOSELI, LLC recently launched DustOut™, a 100% organic dust control, water additive product that is fully biodegradable, in partnership with the EPA/DfE Program to aide in dust mitigation, water conservation and soil erosion control among the first applications.



Contact:

J. Kuanfung

Executive Vice-President

info@dustoutus.com

650-450-9476



Product Website:

https://www.dustoutus.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/DustOutUSA

https://twitter.com/DustOutUS

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dustoutus