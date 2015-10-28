New Export Line of Full Synthetic Motor Oils to Be Announced at 2015 SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --Paladin Motor Oils will debut with Champion's award-winning SynGold ™ line of formulated full synthetic motor oils. These lubricants will be blended and packaged in Clinton, MO to meet today's specifications from API, ILSAC or ACEA.



Paladin SynGold™ full synthetic motor oils are uniquely designed to help provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. SynGold is proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown because of its advancements in oil technology.



Paladin's SynGold™ premium mixture of synthetic base fluids and performance additives outperform all previous engine oils for durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown. Paladin's SynGold™ wide range of viscosity grades fit all types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged, supercharged gasoline multi-valve fuel injected engines found in passenger cars, SUVs, light vans and trucks.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Paladin SynGold™ Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com or to http://www.paladinoils.com



