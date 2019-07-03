New Face My Makeup App Gives a Whole New Digital Approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween Experience

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --Let's face it, as young girls mature into tweenhood, mother and daughter moments are harder to come by as she begins to prefer the company of her friends—over Mom. The Face My Makeup app has been launched to give a whole new digital approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween experience.



With the regular use of cosmetics rising sharply among tween girls, according to a report from the NPD Group, adolescents do begin to develop their own identity, and individuality, earlier. This is a great opportunity for Mom/Daughter to experiment with cosmetics, for the first time together. An incredible Mother/ Daughter experience gets a digital update that both are likely to enjoy with the Face My Makeup app.



Face My Makeup app fits both the social media space, for her, and positions Mom as coolest makeup artist—ever. "Experimenting with tween makeup is a rite of passage that will help transition her into her formidable years with confidence," says Scott Ferrell, creator of Face My Makeup app.



Here's how it works. Simply download Face My Makeup app and open a blank face-chart. Next, start with makeup already available in the makeup drawer. Chances are the basics of powder, mascara, and translucent colors are within reach to create a fun tween makeover. Once a bit of makeup is applied, decided on what's age appropriate and share a playful look, enter the colors and choices into the face-chart and take a selfie. The Face My Makeup app archive feature then stores the selfie, face-chart and video about the brands and colors, chosen for future purchase. Could it be any easier?



Now, armed with a completed face-chart, and digital shopping list, simply head to one of the many favorite makeup retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty or CVS, that are lined with cosmetic brands aimed at tweens-to-early-teens. As she chooses lip gloss, eye shadow or cheek stain, in tween brands, comparable to the face-chart created at home, use the product selfie feature in Face My Makeup app and voila, the brands and colors, are automatically stored and organized for purchase. Here's the real bonus; the Face My Makeup app archive provides a year-on-year time capsule, capturing this Mother/Daughter makeup adventure.



"With Face My Makeup app she'll be able to coordinate her Selfie, makeover video, the exact products used, and also share how the new colors and shades will work, on her, before making wasteful purchases" explains Ferrell. "Mom, and tween, become the experts; and are better prepared before needing additional in-store sales advice, and can work directly, with multiple brands, through the app."



Face My Makeup app plans in the future to help customers score brand incentives, and loyalty rewards, and get the latest tips and tricks, from top beauty influencers, to discover the latest beauty and skincare habits, together.



"While makeup gives the tween an opportunity to be creative; not every color, or current trend, that looks great on her BFF, will look good on her. Better that she's informed and has the right tools, then she goes into it blindly, with friends, and comes out looking like a clown. Maybe head to the ice cream shop, afterwards, to remind her she's still a kid," adds Ferrell.



