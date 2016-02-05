New Fantasy Drama Captured Melody, Available Online, Tells the Powerful Story of Love with a Valentine's Day Twist

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --With Valentine's Day less than two weeks away, Shark Byte Entertainment is proud to present Captured Melody online via YouTube. Captured Melody is a modern day fairy tale with a Valentine's Day twist that empowers a youthful audience to respect themselves and make better choices when it comes to forming love relationships.



In today's society people have fallen in love with the idea of falling in love, with the first person that they meet, hoping they will be "the one". But in reality, rejection is common, so it's vital that people take the time to get to know someone first, before fully investing their heart.



Melissa Garza said: "It's important that we instill better values about love relationships to everyone, especially our younger generation. To ensure compatibility, and a real chance at lasting love, it's important to learn this lesson early on, and acknowledge that building lasting friendships are way more fulfilling than on and off relationships that constantly need repair and cause a lot of stress."



Depressed over her first rejection in love on Valentine's Day, 12 year old Beth Callahan finds herself stuck listening while her Grandma Rose attempts to cheer her up with a story. With her prized music box in hand, Rose tells of how the little ceramic fairy inside was cursed by an evil fairy prince. Beth doesn't buy the story, but her curiosity gets the best of her, and she sneaks a closer look at the music box. When, unexpectedly, Beth's touch brings the fairy figurine to life, and the evil prince returns to regain his captive. With the chaos that follows, it is up to Beth to find a way to defeat the prince and return the fairy world to its right order while at the same time discovering truths about her own identity and the real meaning of love.



Melissa Garza explains: "In Captured Melody, the fairy trapped in the box represents ourselves and the relationships that we allow ourselves to be confined in. It is ultimately up to you whether you want to stay in or out of a relationship, but sometimes outside factors give you that extra push that you couldn't do on your own. How funny life is, isn't it? Time heals all wounds, and you can change your life if you really want to."



Captured Melody is available to watch free online via YouTube at http://youtu.be/Veogum6kzMU



The 3D version of the Captured Melody is available for $2.99 via YouTube at http://youtu.be/_gVcDAZDKQo



Melissa will be appearing as a panelist and showing portions of Captured Melody in 3D at the February LA 3-D Club monthly meeting on February 18th, 2016. Stereo Sisters will be hosting an evening of Women in 3D Animation. Women from various skill levels and disciplines will come together to explore various 3D Animation techniques and share their experiences. The event will run between 7:15-9:45pm at the Armory Center for the Arts 145 N. Raymond, Pasadena, CA 91103. The presentation will showcase highlights from each woman's body of work, followed by a panel discussion covering the processes used in creation. The evening will wrap up with a Q & A session, allowing audience members to dig deeper. This event is free to the public.



About the Filmmaker Melissa Garza

Melissa Garza resides in Los Angeles, CA. She holds an MFA from Chapman University in Film Production where she created an emphasis in digital arts and motion capture. She has worked in the VFX industry on such films such as Avatar, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Tron: Legacy. She has also worked on theme park attractions such as Donkey Live! and Dora & Diego's 4D Adventure. Her thesis film Captured Melody took home the Audience Award for Best 3D Film at the Big Bear Lake International Film Festival in 2013. Melissa works as a Producer, Assistant Director, and Production Manager in the film industry.



About Shark Byte Entertainment

The mission of Shark Byte Entertainment is to combine artistry and technology to tell amazing stories while entertaining and engaging audiences to face their fears; empowering them to be the catalyst for their own change. "Breaching the Waters to Make Waves!"



About Stereo Sisters

Stereo Sisters is a point of convergence for women who work, live and love - in 3D! Dedicated to bringing more women and girls into STEM via the visual bridge of 3D, our focus is to synergize women in 3D disciplines of all industries by promoting mentorship, education, networking, and community.



