New Fast, Hassle Free Process for Selling Inherited Property

The Villages, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2021 --Rapid Home Deals, a local professional house buyer in the Ocala area, announced today that they have a new streamlined process for people wishing to sell their inherited property. The new process is fast, with a simple, all cash, "as is" solution. The new program applies to anyone going through the probate process that needs to sell inherited property from Gainesville and Ocala to Tavares. The clients can reside in state or out of state. The new process can also be used by clients who inherited property in a trust that are not going through probate.



What this new process does for people in probate is give them a buyer that will buy the property without them cleaning it up or making repairs to the property first, saving them time and money. They will save even more on the sale because Rapid Home Deals does not charge a sales commission. It is fast because Rapid Home Deals only uses cash and does not use bank financing.



Rapid Home Deals will do a thirty-minute inspection of the house or land and make a fair, full cash offer within 24 hrs. and close within 14 days or a day of the client's choosing. All current COVID protocols for masks and gloves will be followed. If the customer prefers not to have an on-site inspection, they can submit pictures instead. A list of what pictures are needed will be provided by Rapid Home Deals. Clients can start the selling process anytime in the Probate process but it is preferable to start after the Letters Of Administration are issued. At closing the title company or closing attorney can pay the PR directly or if need be, deposit the proceeds in the Court Registry.



Selling to a professional home buyer is not anything new. Forbes Magazine, on February 19, 2019 wrote an article on selling to investment companies like Rapid Home Deals, " Should You Sell Your Home To A Real Estate Investor? Here's What You Need To Know." Rapid Home Deals has just developed a streamlined method for doing so. They can be reached at 352-480-0955.



About CPR Real Estate Solutions, LLC

We provide win-win solutions to help homeowners get out of their sticky situations… like Foreclosure, owning a burdensome property, probate, or anything else. At CPR Real Estate Solutions, LLC, we focus on providing you with a solution to your situation so you can continue to do the things you love.



CPR Real Estate Solutions, LLC is a local family owned real estate solutions company based out of The Villages. We're a family-owned business and focus on helping homeowners like you find solutions for your problem whether you're going through a foreclosure, can't sell your property, or just need to sell their house for all kinds of reasons.