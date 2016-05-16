New Fast-Track Property Company Helps Home Owners Needing a Quick Sale

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --A NEW property company specialising in the fast sale of homes where owners need a quick disposal has been launched in North Yorkshire.



Sell My House Fast, Selby, helps homeowners needing a quick exit due to financial or personal pressures, to get rid of their property and free up capital faster than is usually achieved by traditional estate agents.



Sell My House Fast, which was launched last autumn (2015), is registered as an estate agent and operates throughout the UK. The company is a member of Property Ombudsman Scheme and the Financial Ombudsman Service.



Owner, David Pickup, says: "A series of factors lead to people needing to sell their homes quickly. One in three house sales fall through and people often cannot afford to keep properties when they have to pay council tax or face other mounting costs. Inexperienced landlords who have had their property trashed often decided to get out fast, especially if they also face negative equity.



"Where people face repossession, the bank arranges disposal of their property and homes can be sold leaving people still owing money. We help people take control by buying properties for cash fast.



"The price we offer is often below the market value but with no other fees and a guaranteed sale so, as a way to resolve a stressful situation, it is an attractive alternative. We pay all the seller's professional fees so they know from the start what money they will have from the sale."



Sell My House Fast uses solicitors experienced in fast conveyancing and, as there is no chain, is able to buy properties within two and seven weeks. The company then sells the houses and has completed seven transactions since launching.



Sell My House Fast has handled enquiries, or made acquisitions, in cases of threatened bank repossession, illness, divorce, emigration, where business people have faced cash flow problems and where houses required repairs which the seller could not afford. The company can also arrange refurbishments to raise the price as part of the acquisition.



David Pickup adds: "We cannot give financial advice but offer solutions. We deal with people caught between a rock and a hard place and our policy is to be fair. If we cannot leave people in a better position than when they come to us, we do not proceed, as we would never exploit their circumstances. If we feel they would be better off with a traditional estate agent we recommend one."



For more information please visit http://sell-my-house-fast.co.uk/



About Sell My House Fast

Buying all property types throughout England and Wales, we offer nationwide personalised property buying services. Our expert team has more than 20 years of experience in the business of buying properties and has helped 100's of British home owners quickly and securely sell their properties.