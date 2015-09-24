New Figure Competitor on the Rise Sponsors Jump on Board Now

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --In her first 10 months as an NPC Figure Competitor Tanesha White wins a top 3 Nationals Placement at the 2015 IFBB North Americans. Starting her fitness career at 35 proves it's never too late to pursue your dreams.



In what began as just a fitness journey in the pursuit to change her lifestyle in order to be healthy. Tanesha was exposed to the huge subculture of the bodybuilding world and fitness shows. After competing in her first NPC Figure Competition last November and placing 10th, she became inspired and driven to show improvement and prove to be a serious aspiring IFBB Pro. With the help from her trainer who is a proud military veteran and bodybuilder a short six months later she became a nationally qualified athlete winning first place at her second show and two more consecutive wins and an Overall title at her next two shows. She recently debuted at her first Nationals Competition, the 2015 IFBB North Americans where she won 3rd place all within a 10 month time frame! Tanesha is definitely the new hottest athlete to watch out for next year!



About Tanesha White

By day Tanesha is the VP of Digital Strategy for a small advertising agency in Cincinnati, OH. She is also a proud wife and, mother of two. Being able to juggle this full plate and pursuing my dreams of being a professional athlete has been such an amazing journey." Showing the world and building a solid organic instagram following that documents her fitness journey from the beginning, has made her a contagious fitness motivator and inspiration. Still in the infancy stage of her fitness career she is open to sponsorships from a reputable supplement company to assist her in pursuit of pro status.



Why sponsor her? Find out what Tanesha has to offer by visiting her taneshawhite.com