New firm offers one stop shopping for Realtor's website needs

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2008 -- The critically important - but often elusive-marketing impact the Internet can afford Realtors and their agents just became easier to attain, with the launch of a new Minneapolis-based firm offering comprehensive web services for the industry.



ResidenceDot, an affiliate of the pioneering blog hosting firm LivingDot, is the first and only company to offer one stop shopping for real estate agents and brokers who want to maximize the marketing impact of the Internet, according to Pavel Ushakov, the firm's founder and principal.



Ushakov said ResidenceDot was created specifically to meet the online needs of Realtors, by providing them with state-of-the-art hosting services, design, industry-specific tools, and content while freeing them from the need to get bogged down in the technical side of the 'Net.



The company's offerings include affordable site hosting, starting at $12.95 a month, design services beginning at $60, such real estate tools as mortgage calculators and multiple listing add-ons, content packages, and such marketing support services as search engine optimization, Google ad campaigns, and both online and offline marketing materials.



The offerings are geared toward both companies that already have a site but want to enhance it with state-of-the-art add-ons, and those starting a completely new site.



While other companies provide website hosting services to the real estate sector, "all they do is create a hosting account on a server, and leave you with a white page and an empty directory," Ushakov said.



As a result, what should be a dynamic and effective marketing tool often turns into an unwelcome burden for many real estate professionals, who recognize the importance of the Internet to their business but seldom have the time or expertise to make a website perform at the top level. Instead of devoting their attention to their own business, they end up distracted by such needs as shopping for a design company; locating real estate tools; looking for marketing company; and developing web content.



"On the other hand, ResidenceDot offers everything needed to establish a professional online presence, right from the start," Ushakov said. Another key advantage ResidenceDot offers, he added, is an immediate web presence, because clients get a live "placeholder" website, designed for the real estate industry, as soon as they sign up for hosting, complete with content.



"With ResidenceDot, Realtors don’t need to know what PHP, Perl is, what MySQL version they have and all of that. They need to know they have a working site, with the right tools, making the impact their business requires."

