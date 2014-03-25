Palatine, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --FishinGurus.com(TM), the one–stop shop for fishing gear, today announced that it has launched a new website to help customers find everything they need in terms of fishing, in a single place. Being just a click away from all the fishing gear and accessories will save customers’ time and money.



Made by the staff of Angler’s International Resources, FishinGurus.com(TM) is the online version of the store. With the newly redesigned website, FishinGurus.com(TM) brings online a large variaty of fishing gear, accessories and baits. Additionally, an online forum is intended for sharing useful information between fishing enthusiasts.



“With the new design and well defined categories of fishing equipment arranged by types of fishing, it is now easier for the customers to navigate the site, identify certain products even highly specialized ones, finding the hottest new items with a click of a button – all while saving money and time doing their fishing shopping online” says the owner of Angler’s International Resources.



FishinGurus.com(TM) is also a US importer for MOLIX, the high-end fishing equipment brand well known between anglers as a leading European lures company. The partnership between MOLIX and FishinGurus.com(TM) is bringing to the online audience the whole line of MOLIX products.



Besides the partnership with MOLIX, FishinGurus.com(TM) is selling high-end top-quality fishing equipment from other well known brands as well. Jackall is one of the top brands and their line of lures is now available on the website, including the best seller Jackhall Flickshake 5.8”.



Sunline comes with their diversity of superior fishing lines and the top product on the market right now, the Sunline FC Sniper Fluorocarbon line is in stock.



Among a wide variety of fishing rods well known in the industry, TFO comes on FishinGurus.com(TM) with Gary’s Signature Series of Rods, a series of products that take rods to a different level, just to mention some of the speciality products avaialble.



About FishinGurus.com(TM)

Being the online version of the already well-known Angler’s International Resources fishing tackle shop, FishinGurus.com(TM) is a website with a diverse inventory of fishing equipment and accessories. From clothing or electronics, to rods, reels, hooks, jigs, fishing lines, and an impressive diversity of fishing baits; even books, DVDs and calendars, “Used Items” and “Wholesale” departments, FishinGurus.com(TM) has everything that an angler can think of in terms of fishing.



“FishinGurus.com(TM) is my dream-store, but real! I save time and money by not driving all the way to the store. I can find everything I need for my carp fishing trips and I can order online, with free shipping. Plus, the brands they have for sale are already famous, so I know I am buying the right stuff”, says one of FishinGurus.com(TM) clients.