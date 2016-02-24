New Flagship Continuing Care Retirement Community (Ccrc) Eb-5 Project in Miami, Florida Welcomes Chef Francesco Casetta Through His International Managing Company to Lead

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center's and SR Healthcare Group are excited to welcome International Italian Chef Francesco Casetta through his international managing company to lead the five-star restaurant at the Biscayne Park Residency, a luxurious senior living experience community in Miami, Florida



Just like in Italy, Chef Francesco Casetta creates inspired seasonal menus to Biscayne Park Residency that will bring unforgettable taste and food style to our flagship facility.



Francesco Casetta is Italian born from the city of Florence. Florence is famous for Renaissance architecture, art, fashion, music, and scenic views in the Tuscany hillside. Passion flows in this region, where the olive trees and grape vines are ready for harvest.



He has created tantalizing dishes for many dignitaries as well as celebrities such as Sting, Carlo Santana, and Bruce Springsteen. Francesco Casetta was formally with Italy's Del'Pescatore Restaurant of three Michelin fame as well as Florence's L'Incontro at Hotel Savoy. He continued his culinary career here in the United States with Four Seasons Hotel Resort in Palm Beach and the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida. As former Executive Chef with the highly revered Tony's restaurant in Houston, Texas.



Chef Casetta combines his research on traditional recipes with a creative experimental approach and modern health techniques of preparation, which produce a world-class result. Quoting from an article written in the Houston Modern Luxury Magazine, "Casetta is easily one of America's great chefs combining his talents with already established culinary excellence of Tony's".



The developer estimates that construction of Biscayne Park Residency will begin the last quarter of 2016. This phase includes the residential component, consisting of 2 stories and 40 luxury rental apartments. "It is with great pleasure that we formally announce that Biscayne Park Residency is now open to investors interested in participating, and we are proud to be working with Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center in this exciting program that will ultimately create hundreds of jobs for our residents," says the developer. We expect a great deal of interest in this flagship project from investors because the residential component of our project as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) is rental units in a market that many believe is over-saturated with for-sale condominiums.



About Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center

Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center received approval in June of 2014 for designation as an EB-5 Regional Center for Foreign Investment under the "EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center includes the three main South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach with the highest standards in management, and operations in the United States. It is not affiliated with any other regional centers in Florida. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center will promote job creation, economic growth and increase domestic investment by aligning capital within specific investment projects in targeted geographic areas and other job-creating areas.



For more information on Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center, please visit http://www.EB5FloridaRC.com or call 1-888-541-7773 Ext 2



*Project features, unit mixes, uses, and specifications are subject to change without notice. The Developer expressly reserves the right to make modifications at any time. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A SOLICITATION OR OFFERING AS THAT CAN ONLY BE DONE THROUGH APPROPRIATE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING MATERIAL THROUGH OUR ATTORNEYS