New Flight Charters Is Awarded A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau for Private Jet Services

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --U.S. air charter industry leader New Flight Charters announces the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has awarded it an A+ rating, one of few jet charter services to receive the rating.



The BBB has been tracking New Flight Charters for 5 years, and the rating is based on 13 different factors revolving around customer satisfaction. According to the BBB, factors that helped raise the rating for New Flight Charters include length of time in business (12 years) along with zero complaints filed.



In addition, the BBB has upgraded New Flight Charters to BBB-Accreditation, affirming that it meets and will continue the following BBB Standards; Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Safeguard Privacy and Embody Integrity.



Details on each of these and New Flight Charters Accreditation are available at the BBB review of New Flight Charters.



"From the beginning 12 years ago, we have striven to be one of the air charter industry's most respected companies, as seen by both our fliers and industry partners," said New Flight Charters' president Rick Colson, "and we've taken many steps to evidence that through the years. We're thrilled the BBB research on our company reflects that."



According to the BBB, their New Flight Charters Business Review includes background, licensing, consumer experience and other information, such as governmental actions known to BBB. These reviews are provided for businesses that are BBB accredited and also for businesses that are not BBB accredited.



About New Flight Charters

Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft along with its Best Price Guarantee, industry empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. Extensive client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor and named to the Inc.500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the jet charter company handles 1,400 flights annually and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



The charter resource NewFlightCharters.com contains charter information and aircraft availability highlighting 22 regions nationwide. See new local specialty resource Jet Charter Colorado for Denver, Aspen, Vail and other Colorado areas, including Colorado Empty Legs.



For charter quotes or information, call 800-732-1653.