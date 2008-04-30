New Flight Charters Names Top Ten Private Jet Winter Destinations

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2008 -- New Flight Charters, a private jet charter leader, today named the Top Ten winter 2008 destinations for leisure private jet charter travel. The results are culled from company charter flight data for December 2007 – March 2008.



The Top Ten Private Jet Destinations for winter leisure travel are:



1. Aspen, CO: The perennial ski favorite received above average snowfall and there is no better way to experience it than flying direct into Aspen.



2. Jackson Hole, WY: With a record 605 inches of snowfall, skiing and winter recreation in this “last of the old west’ favorite was more popular than ever. Recent additions of several upscale resorts such as the Four Seasons add to the allure. The Jackson Hole airport experienced the most passenger traffic ever for a winter season.



3. Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas remains a popular winter warm-weather destination playground, and increasing numbers are learning that nothing is more “Las Vegas” than arriving at the playground in your chartered private jet.



4. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico: Direct private flights to “Cabo” make this Mexican beach resort town very accessible and convenient. Customs is a breeze when the agent boards your private plane to only verify your passport.



5. Eagle/Vail, CO: Another Rocky Mountain ski mecca; excellent snowfall and the ability to fly direct to Eagle combine to earn Eagle the middle spot in the Top Ten.



6. Sun Valley, ID: The town of Ketchum, Idaho and Sun Valley ski area are a popular getaway and a break from the Colorado ski crowds. The convenience of private jet travel puts Sun Valley only a two-hour flight from almost half the US.



7. Cancun, Mexico: Tropical sun and beaches combined with the flavorful Mexican culture make for an ideal break from the Northern winter. The escape is only a 3-hour private jet ride from Chicago.



8. Phoenix, AZ: Super Bowl XLII helped the Valley of The Sun earn a Top Ten spot. Arizona airports were at capacity with parked private jets in town for the week’s events.



9. Miami, FL: Florida is the most popular winter destination for leisure private charters from New York and the Northeast. Miami edged West Palm Beach for Florida destinations, and ranks overall in the Top Ten.



10. Salt Lake City, UT: The legendary Utah ski resorts are less than an hour car ride from the airport’s private jet ramp. As the gateway to Utah skiing and a popular destination from the West Coast, the excellent snow season helped Salt Lake City rank 10th overall for winter private jet destinations.



