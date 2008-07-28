New Flight Charters Sales Surge Continues in Q2 2008

Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2008 -- Private jet charter leader New Flight Charters experienced a 32 percent surge in sales in the second quarter of 2008 over the second quarter of 2007, demonstrating continued strong business growth and demand for the company’s jet charter brokerage services.



“Our clientele continues to increase and we are seeing more and more customers come from the jet cards and fractional programs,” said Rick Colson, New Flight Charters President. “In a time when the industry has softened considerably, it is reassuring to be experiencing this kind of growth. Flyers are gaining a better understanding of the private jet marketplace and realizing the value of our service.”



New Flight Charters offers a choice of several aircraft options for each trip, in contrast to most private jet companies who offer only one model of aircraft or only a general size category with nothing specific. The jet card companies then will send the most profitable jet for the trip, not necessarily the best for their customer’s need. New Flight Charters’ clients choose their own specific aircraft and amenities.



“Nothing can beat an expert jet charter broker locating the best available aircraft options in price and quality for any given flight need,” said Rick Colson. “Automated web systems and restrictive card programs just can’t compare. Private jet charter is about accurate and timely service and the value of choosing from the best options available in the industry.”



About New Flight Charters

New Flight Charters provides on-demand private jet and aircraft charters worldwide with premium level service. Founded in 2003, New Flight Charters quickly became a leader in private aviation and a top echelon flight service provider. In 2007 New Flight Charters increased revenue by 31 percent over the year prior, saw its number of return clientele double, and logged record profits for the fourth straight year. The company ended the year with more than 1,600 customers flown to 312 airports in 14 countries. New Flight Charters is known for reliable service, streamlined charter arrangements, high safety standards and no-surprise billing. The company has an accident-free history, and New Flight Charters senior managers also carry personal FAA Airmen Certification. The company is rated by Dun & Bradstreet. For more information, visit http://www.newflightcharters.com.

